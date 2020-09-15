 Skip to main content
Public invited to participate in regional economic vitality survey
The public is invited to take an online "regional economic vitality" survey sponsored by the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments (CWCOG).

The survey is designed to provide information to the CWCOG to help its efforts to serve its member agencies and improve the economic vitality and quality of place throughout the region, according to a press release from the CWCOG.

The survey takes about seven minutes and is a follow-up to the 2019 economic vitality survey which was available July through August 2019.

The agency plans to offer the survey for several more years to document the progress within the community, notes the release.

People can access the survey through Wednesday, Sept. 30, online at cwcog.org; at

the CWCOG administration annex, 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso, WA 98626; or by calling 360-577-3041.

Questions may be directed to Lauren Read at the CWCOG by mail at the above address,, by sending an email to lread@cwcog.org or by sending a fax to 360-214-3425.

People who need special accommodations to participate should call 360-577-3041 by 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, and ask for the ADA (American Disabilities Act) coordinator, notes the release. TDD users should use the state's toll-free relay line service at 800-833-6388 and ask the operator to dial 360-956-7575.

