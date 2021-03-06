Priority Paycheck Protection Program deadline for businesses with under 20 workers closes March 9

The priority deadline for owners of extremely small businesses to apply for a forgivable federal loan is approaching.
Tuesday, March 9 ends the 14-day priority window for businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 20 employees to apply for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program loan.
Through March 9, the SBA will only accept loan applications from businesses and nonprofits with less than 20 employees. This will ensure smaller companies with less resources can compete for funds with larger companies.
All businesses, including those with fewer than 20 employees, can apply until March 31 or appropriated funding is exhausted. After March 9, applications from businesses and nonprofits of any size will be processed at the same time.
Lindsey Cope, vice president of the Cowlitz County Economic Development Council, said the PPP application process has improved since the first round.
She said there wasn’t a “solid, concrete system in place” during the first round of PPP funding, which created distrust. She said guidelines from the SBA to both business owners and contracted lenders frequently changed.
“As much as we would like to think that our government has got it together, they were reacting at the same rate the rest of us,” she said about providing support during the economic crisis that resulted from the pandemic.
Cope focuses on the small businesses that are targeted in this priority window. She said she typically works with companies that have less than five employees when providing financial guidance for those affected by the pandemic and subsequent shutdowns.
Since last April, Cope said the EDC office has helped Cowlitz County small businesses secure $5.5 million in local and state grants.
Owners apply for the PPP’s low-interest loans at financial institutions and the SBA funds them. If owners use funds for specified expenses like payroll, loans are forgiven.
The first round of PPP loans followed national scrutiny when multi-million-dollar public companies like Shake Shack received millions of dollars, while other, smaller businesses missed the cutoff when funding ran out.
According to the SBA, the Biden administration announced this new priority window for mom-and-pop businesses on Feb. 22.
Eligibility changes include accepting applications from owners with prior non-financial fraud convictions or delinquent or defaulted federal student loan debt. The administration also clarified that lawful residents can apply using Individual Tax Identification Numbers.
Additional changes include increasing the share of PPP funding to rural businesses by almost 30%, to businesses with less than 10 employees by nearly 60%, and to financial institutions that focus on underserved populations by nearly 40%.
Business owners apply for the PPP through financial institutions like banks, credit unions, online payment systems like PayPal, and accounting software companies like QuickBooks.
The EDC does not accept PPP applications, but provides guidance on business funding options.
According to the nonprofit news organization ProPublica, PPP funding to Cowlitz County businesses in 2020 ranged from as high as $5.5 million for Wilson Oil Inc. in Longview and $2.6 million for Magnum Power LLC in Kelso, to as low as $881 for A&Y Tile LLC in Longview and $782 for Hair By Jodie in Kelso.
If business owners use the PPP for specified expenses like payroll, mortgage, rent and utility, the federal government will forgive the loan through an additional application process. The maximum amount owners can apply for is 2.5 times the amount of their average monthly payroll costs.
Cope said it can be difficult for business owners who don’t cut themselves a check to prove how much they earn.
“If you don’t have a payroll record … or some sort of documentation, then you probably aren’t going to get funded through the PPP,” she said.
In this second round, sole proprietors who file taxes with a schedule C form can use gross income instead of net to calculate the loan amount, ultimately providing more funds.
To qualify for the second round of PPP loans, businesses must have less than 300 employees and show a 25% reduction in gross receipts from 2019 to 2020.
According to the SBA, as of Jan. 24, more than 6,300 PPP loans valued at $853 million had been approved in Washington state in the second round that opened Jan. 11.
The first round ran from March to August 2020.
Local PPP lenders, according to the SBA, include Columbia State Bank, Bank of America, KeyBank, Wells Fargo, InRoads FCU and First Interstate Bank. Find a local PPP lender at www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/lender-match.