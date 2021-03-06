Priority Paycheck Protection Program deadline for businesses with under 20 workers closes March 9

The priority deadline for owners of extremely small businesses to apply for a forgivable federal loan is approaching.

Tuesday, March 9 ends the 14-day priority window for businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 20 employees to apply for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program loan.

Through March 9, the SBA will only accept loan applications from businesses and nonprofits with less than 20 employees. This will ensure smaller companies with less resources can compete for funds with larger companies.

All businesses, including those with fewer than 20 employees, can apply until March 31 or appropriated funding is exhausted. After March 9, applications from businesses and nonprofits of any size will be processed at the same time.

Lindsey Cope, vice president of the Cowlitz County Economic Development Council, said the PPP application process has improved since the first round.

She said there wasn’t a “solid, concrete system in place” during the first round of PPP funding, which created distrust. She said guidelines from the SBA to both business owners and contracted lenders frequently changed.