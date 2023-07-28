Cowlitz PUD reports a power outage in Longview's New West Side neighborhood Friday morning due to equipment failure.

The power outage was reported at 7 a.m. and was affecting more than 330 customers as of around 10:45 am, according to the Cowlitz PUD Power Outage Map.

Alice Dietz, a spokesperson for Cowlitz PUD, said the issue is being addressed, and the estimated restoration of electricity is around 1 p.m.

Dietz said the outage derived from an underground fault.

Cheyenne Hamlin, a coordinator at the Safeway located at 1227 15th Ave., told The Daily News the supermarket had some issues, but it was a mere "flicker."