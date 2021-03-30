Post office clerk retires after four decades in Toutle, Castle Rock

In a town of less than 2,000, the two-route Toutle post office serves as a local hub and Sue Davolt mans the station.
For four decades, Davolt has served as a Toutle and Castle Rock post office clerk. She knows most walk-in customers by name, attends patrons’ funerals and met a longtime travel buddy while helping her behind the counter.
“I’ve made a lot of friends,” said Davolt. “Forty years have gone by super fast.”
When Davolt joined the post office in 1980, the 20-year-old licked stamps, tallied purchases with pen and paper and sold smaller-priced stamps to cover increased prices.
That was before self-adhesive stamps were first used in 1992, prior to when computers were commonplace and Forever Stamps were created in 2007, which allowed First Class letters to be mailed regardless of the current postal rate.
“The post office has changed a lot over the course of time,” said Davolt.
Fewer letters are sent today than 40 years ago, said Davolt, but she estimates the pandemic has increased the amount of packages by 10 times, as shoppers choose to buy online as opposed to in person.
Davolt’s career began when her mom drove her to complete a United States Postal Service application, and take a required aptitude test in the Longview post office basement.
The Kelso High School graduate had been baking at Winchell’s Donut House in Longview for three years. Despite coming off the graveyard shift, Davolt passed.
She said she started in the Castle Rock post office before the current location was built in 1984.
She worked in Castle Rock full time until around 2015, when the Toutle post office was combined into Castle Rock’s jurisdiction.
Now, Davolt sorts packages every morning in Castle Rock, then mans the Toutle counter alone for every shift, from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., weekdays.
“I’m the person everyone sees here,” she said. “People think I’m the postmaster here but I’m not.”
Castle Rock and Toutle Postmaster Wendy Fleming said Davolt covered for her, as well as the three previous postmasters, when they took vacation.
“It’s like my right arm is going to get cut off on Friday when she retires,” Fleming said.
Davolt doesn’t just sell stamps and mail packages in Toutle, she pays the office utilities, orders supplies and oversees building maintenance.
In her 40 years on the job, she’s never missed a day of work due to bad weather, even when mail from Portland’s sorting center couldn’t be delivered to Toutle or Castle Rock, like during February’s snowstorm.
She has so much unused sick time, the extra hours give her an additional year of service.
Over her years behind the counter, Davolt has seen people mail car bumpers, tires, lizards, pigeons, bees, and even a homemade cake that arrived intact.
After April 2, Davolt will focus on new hobbies like quilting and traveling to new places like Cabo with her family.
Her retirement comes just in time for Easter.
“Friday is Good Friday,” she said. “It’s going to be a great Friday.”