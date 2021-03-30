Post office clerk retires after four decades in Toutle, Castle Rock

The Kelso High School graduate had been baking at Winchell’s Donut House in Longview for three years. Despite coming off the graveyard shift, Davolt passed.

She said she started in the Castle Rock post office before the current location was built in 1984.

She worked in Castle Rock full time until around 2015, when the Toutle post office was combined into Castle Rock’s jurisdiction.

Now, Davolt sorts packages every morning in Castle Rock, then mans the Toutle counter alone for every shift, from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., weekdays.

“I’m the person everyone sees here,” she said. “People think I’m the postmaster here but I’m not.”

Castle Rock and Toutle Postmaster Wendy Fleming said Davolt covered for her, as well as the three previous postmasters, when they took vacation.

“It’s like my right arm is going to get cut off on Friday when she retires,” Fleming said.

Davolt doesn’t just sell stamps and mail packages in Toutle, she pays the office utilities, orders supplies and oversees building maintenance.

