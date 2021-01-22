Possible snow in Lower Columbia weekend forecast

Don’t pull out the sled and shovel just yet.

Snow is in the forecast for the area, possibly as low as 500 feet elevation by mid-week, but likely not enough to play in or bury your car.

“Nothing big is coming in at this point that we see,” said Dave Elson, National Weather Service of Portland meteorologist. “We’re uncertain whether it will do anything at all.”

Weather experts call for some snow, starting on Sunday though next week.

Exact snow and precipitation levels are hard to predict, but meteorologists don’t expect widespread accumulation.

The main chance for snow, said Elson, is on Sunday. Those below 1,000 feet in elevation might see a mix of rain and snow, likely without accumulation. Those above 1,000 feet have a higher chance of seeing snow that sticks.

By Tuesday, said Elson, more snow could reach those above 500 feet of elevation, but he said it’s too soon to predict.

