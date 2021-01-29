Portland hit-and-run motorist previously used Woodland address

Police didn’t find evidence that the rampage was an act of terrorism or politically motivated, but said it did show intent to hit and injure others.

Rivas admitted to officers that he owned the car and was the only person in the car during the Jan. 25 incident.

Police documents state that the reasoning for his behavior included searching for an auto repair shop because he was “having brake problems,” making an “emergency maneuver” to avoid oncoming traffic and suggesting that victims were hit by another car that looked like his.

Gerich’s family released the following statement:

“Jean Gerich was not a nameless victim. She was a loving mother of two. She was a proud grandmother of five, ages 4 to 16. She would have turned 78 in 12 days. She beat cancer five years ago. She received her first vaccination shot last week and was overjoyed to get out in the world again. She has lived in the city of Portland since 1972 and for those 48 years she has loved her community of friends, Forest Park, and the proximity to nature.

We are grateful for the good Samaritans who were at the scene. The family asks for privacy at this time.”

