Pleasant Hill Road outside Castle Rock is collapsing because of failing culvert

The north end of Pleasant Hill Road, outside of Castle Rock, was closed Wednesday, Feb. 24, because the road is sagging.

Mark Koelsch, with the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works, said there is an approximate two-foot drop in Pleasant Hill Road, southwest of the Huntington Avenue underpass at I-5’s exit 48.

A 10-foot diameter culvert that directs water from Salmon Creek under Pleasant Hill Road is failing, Koelsch said.

The culvert needs to be repaired or replaced, he said, there is no timeline to reopen the road.

The galvanized metal culvert previously was determined to be too small for the amount of water that drains in the area, particularly that runs off a hill east of the highway, Koelsch said.

Alternate travel routes while the road is closed, according to Koelsch, include “I-5, Bond Road east of the freeway or Westside Highway.”

