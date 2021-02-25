Pleasant Hill Road outside Castle Rock is closed because of collapsing culvert

The county section of Pleasant Hill Road, outside of Castle Rock, was closed Wednesday because the road is sagging.

Mark Koelsch, with the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works, said there is an approximate two-foot drop in Pleasant Hill Road, southwest of the Huntington Avenue underpass at I-5's exit 48.

A 10-foot diameter culvert that crosses under Pleasant Hill Road is possibly collapsing, said Koelsch.

The reason for the collapse is unknown, he said. Engineers were examining the damage Thursday morning and crews will report the findings to determine when to reopen the road.

The galvanized metal culvert was previously determined to be too small for the amount of water that drains in the area, particularly that runs off a hill east of the highway, said Koelsch.

