Pikeminnow season extended, bounty increased

Anglers will have additional opportunity to turn fish into cash on the mainstem Columbia River this year thanks to a recent change in regulations.
The Northern Pikeminnow Sport-Reward fishery was originally slated to end in September but will now float on until Oct. 11. Additionally, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has approved a temporary increase in the bounty paid for the heads of those fish.
Northern Pikeminnow are a native species that has experienced a population explosion in the era of dammed rivers. Those fish then prey on juvenile salmonid species as they make their way to the ocean. Several of those salmonid species are federally listed as endangered. The catch-and-reward program has been in place for 30 years in an attempt to control the population of Northern Pikeminnow.
Additionally, the Northern Pikeminnow fishery got a late start this year due to a COVID-19 related closure. The extra fishing days in October are intended to offset the catch that was lost during that window.
"Catch rates have been fairly average so far this year, but we are now at the time of year when catches are historically the highest of the season," Eric Winther, WDFW pikeminnow project lead, said in a press release.
According to Winther, there have been roughly 89,000 Northern Pikeminnow caught this year, which puts the program on pace for its smallest return ever.
"Unfortunately, there have been fewer people taking part in this unique opportunity in 2020,” Winther added. “Northern pikeminnow are the primary fish predator on juvenile salmon and steelhead in the Columbia and Snake River systems, and managing those populations is a key element of predator management in the basin. So it's great that we can offer these increased rewards and a longer season when fishing is very good."
The normal pay range for Northern Pikeminnow in the WDFW program is $5 to $8 per fish. Through Oct. 1, though, that bounty has been increased to $10 per legal fish. Anglers will also be able to return pikeminnow with WDFW applied tags for prize money. Those tags are usually worth $500 each but will now be worth $1,000.
Northern Pikeminnow must measure at least nine inches to be eligible for prize money. Additionally, anglers must stick to the mainstem Columbia River but prize fishing is allowed up to 400 feet upriver from the mouth of tributary rivers and creeks.
Regularly designated check stations will remain open through the end of September. In October anglers seeking prize money will have 11 check stations to choose from including Cathlamet, Willow Grove, Ridgefield, Chinook Landing, Washougal, Cascade Locks, The Dalles, Giles French, Columbia Point, Boyer Park, and Greenbelt.
Additional information can be found online at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/reports/creel/pikeminnow or by calling 1-800-858-9015. Be sure to check upcoming issues of The Daily News sports section for a complete guide to cashing in on Northern Pikeminnow.
