Pikeminnow season extended, bounty increased

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anglers will have additional opportunity to turn fish into cash on the mainstem Columbia River this year thanks to a recent change in regulations.

The Northern Pikeminnow Sport-Reward fishery was originally slated to end in September but will now float on until Oct. 11. Additionally, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has approved a temporary increase in the bounty paid for the heads of those fish.

Northern Pikeminnow are a native species that has experienced a population explosion in the era of dammed rivers. Those fish then prey on juvenile salmonid species as they make their way to the ocean. Several of those salmonid species are federally listed as endangered. The catch-and-reward program has been in place for 30 years in an attempt to control the population of Northern Pikeminnow.

Additionally, the Northern Pikeminnow fishery got a late start this year due to a COVID-19 related closure. The extra fishing days in October are intended to offset the catch that was lost during that window.

"Catch rates have been fairly average so far this year, but we are now at the time of year when catches are historically the highest of the season," Eric Winther, WDFW pikeminnow project lead, said in a press release.