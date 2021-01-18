Pastor’s death leaves hole in the heart of Longview

It’s only been about a month since Pastor Bob Giles passed away, but the hole he left in Longview can already be felt.

Since the 1970s, Giles frequented the Pancake House on California Way in Longview, where current owner Dana Millard’s mother, then herself, served and chatted with the man of God.

When Millard heard of Giles’ passing, she was at a loss.

“My first thought was ‘Who’s going to pray for us?’” she said. “He was always there for us.”

When Giles passed away at age 90 on Dec. 15, the city lost a supporter and friend. Now his followers are determined to carry on the service he started in Longview some 70 years ago.

“It’s a loss to the community to lose someone so filled with love,” said Kurt Anagnostou, Giles’ nephew, who also owns a Longview law practice.

It was in 1950, when Giles and his friend Bill Terveen started Faith Temple Full Gospel in the living room of Terveen’s South Kelso apartment.

When the congregation quickly outgrew the space, the pair decided to buy land on 38th Avenue, first meeting in a tent on the property, then building their house of God from the ground up.