Pastor’s death leaves hole in the heart of Longview

It’s only been about a month since Pastor Bob Giles passed away, but the hole he left in Longview can already be felt.
Since the 1970s, Giles frequented the Pancake House on California Way in Longview, where current owner Dana Millard’s mother, then herself, served and chatted with the man of God.
When Millard heard of Giles’ passing, she was at a loss.
“My first thought was ‘Who’s going to pray for us?’” she said. “He was always there for us.”
When Giles passed away at age 90 on Dec. 15, the city lost a supporter and friend. Now his followers are determined to carry on the service he started in Longview some 70 years ago.
“It’s a loss to the community to lose someone so filled with love,” said Kurt Anagnostou, Giles’ nephew, who also owns a Longview law practice.
It was in 1950, when Giles and his friend Bill Terveen started Faith Temple Full Gospel in the living room of Terveen’s South Kelso apartment.
When the congregation quickly outgrew the space, the pair decided to buy land on 38th Avenue, first meeting in a tent on the property, then building their house of God from the ground up.
Starting in 1961, Giles served as lead pastor for the church, listening, serving and praying for, not just parishioners, but residents throughout the city. He had a call list to regularly check on others, and frequently visited hospitals and hospice facilities to be with friends during their final moments.
“That was his thing — calling on people and praying with people in their time of need,” said his son, who is also named Bob Giles.
Around 2000, Bob Giles Jr. took over as lead pastor for the church, which is part of Grace International Churches and Ministries. In 2001, the name of the church was changed to Faith Family Christian Center to celebrate 50 years of service.
Even after stepping down, Bob Giles Sr. continued to preach and teach bible study until a stroke hindered his sight, balance and short-term memory in May 2019.
“He didn’t believe in retirement,” said his son.
Giles was born on Aug. 21, 1930 in Kelso to Russell and Betty Giles, and was the big brother to Patricia, LaDonna and Geraldine.
At age 12, he met his future wife Marlys Mae Williamson at a church service. Years later, they married in 1950 and soon after welcomed their first of six children. Susan, came into the world that December, but contracted leukemia and passed away in 1952.
Many locals were first introduced to the pastor as a Kelso High School graduate, then as a strong pitcher in the local Pioneer League for the city of Kelso.
While in college, his son said Giles was recruited by the Brooklyn Dodgers, but turned down the offer when he wasn’t guaranteed Sundays off.
For 30 years, Giles worked for the City of Kelso roads department. Anagnostou recalls stories of the pastor street sweeping in wee hours of the morning, then heading to church to tend to his congregation once his work with the city was done.
In the early 2000s, Giles owned a halfway house called Lighthouse on Ayers Street in North Kelso to help men, who struggled with addiction, crime or financial problems, land on their feet.
His son said Giles often found a “secret compartment” in his wallet to help others buy food, gas or shelter for the night.
His dedication to serve God started as a teen, said his son, but didn’t come to fruition until he founded his church. The younger Giles plans to carry his father’s legacy for as long as he serves in the church.
“I will continue to try to build the dream that he had in this corner,” he said. “Hopefully enough younger people were touched by his life who will rise to the surface and continue when I’m gone.”
To honor Giles, the family held a private service, but they hope to hold a community event when distance restrictions due to the pandemic are lifted. The church, which can hold about 100 more than its 200 parishioners, might not be big enough, expects his son.
“Almost everywhere that he went in Kelso and Longview he was known as Pastor Giles. He lived what he preached, every day, everywhere,” said his son. “He endeavored to make everyone feel like they were his friend.”
Pastor Giles is survived by his wife Marlys of 71 years, and his children, Bob (Vickie), Sally (Victor Sanders), Jim (Luci), Rick (Charlotte), and Mike (Lori).
Donations in Pastor Giles’ honor can be made at www.faithfamilycc.org; by mailing a check to Faith Family Christian Center at 2203 38th Ave., Longview 98632; or by donating to local hospice facilities in his name.