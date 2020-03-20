PacifiCorp to waive cancellation fees for camping, but sites remain open
PacifiCorp to waive cancellation fees for camping, but sites remain open

Responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, PacifiCorp will waive campground reservation cancellation fees until April 30 as long as cancellations are made at least eight days before the planned arrival date, the utility announced Thursday.

PacificCorp operates multiple camp and recreational sites along the Lewis River and Merwin, Yale and Swift reservoirs.

Customers electing to cancel reservations will get a full refund but also can make new reservations using the online system or with reservation agents.

All PacifiCorp parks and day use areas are open normal hours.

PacifiCorp advises anyone wanting to use these recreation sites to check for current information on pacificorp.com/community/recreation/washington.html.

If it becomes necessary to close the facilities, customers will receive full refunds of camping reservation fees.

