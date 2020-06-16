Pacific County moves to phase 3 while Cowlittz officials weigh applying

Businesses approved to move into a new phase must comply with all health and safety requirements outlined in the guidance to reopen.

To apply to move to the next phase, counties must submit an application to the Washington State Department of Health. The application process requires support from the local health officer, the local board of health and the county executive or county commission.

Each county must demonstrate they have adequate local hospital bed capacity as well as adequate personal protective equipment supplies to keep health care workers safe. The goals for moving between phases are intended to be applied as targets, not hard-line measures. Where one target is not fully achieved, actions taken with a different target may offset a county’s overall risk. Some of the metrics the secretary of health will evaluate in addition to other information provided by counties include:

• COVID-19 activity: The ideal target for new cases will be 25 or fewer per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. Hospitalizations for COVID should be flat or decreasing. Cowlitz Couinty as of Monday had no coronavirus hospitalizations.

• Healthcare system readiness: The available hospital beds in a given jurisdiction would preferably be at less than 80% occupancy.