Pacific County moves to phase 3 while Cowlittz officials weigh applying

State health officials Tuesday allowed Pacific County to move into Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan, making it the 11th of the state's 39 counties to move to that stage of COVID recovery.
Meanwhile, Cowlitz County commissioners and health officials were meeting this morning to decide whether to apply for phase 3 status despite a surge in cases over the last week.
As of Monday, three counties are still in phase 1; three are in a modified version of Phase 1; 22 counties are in Phase 2 (including Cowlitz) and 11 counties are in Phase 3. Wahkiakum County is among the stage 3 counties.
Stage three allows restaurants and taverns to be occupied up to 75% of capacity, movie theaters to open at 50% of capacity; reopening of libraries and museums; bar areas at up to 25% capacity; gatherings of up to 50 people; resumption of non essential travel and customer-facing government services; and resumption of professional sports without audiences.
Grays Harbor and Lewis counties applied to move from Phase 2 to Phase 3, and King County applied to move from modified Phase 1 to Phase 2. Their applications are under review, according to the health department.
Benton and Franklin counties applied to move from Phase 1 to Phase 2, and their applications are currently on pause. The department will meet with local officials later this week to discuss next steps.
Businesses approved to move into a new phase must comply with all health and safety requirements outlined in the guidance to reopen.
To apply to move to the next phase, counties must submit an application to the Washington State Department of Health. The application process requires support from the local health officer, the local board of health and the county executive or county commission.
Each county must demonstrate they have adequate local hospital bed capacity as well as adequate personal protective equipment supplies to keep health care workers safe. The goals for moving between phases are intended to be applied as targets, not hard-line measures. Where one target is not fully achieved, actions taken with a different target may offset a county’s overall risk. Some of the metrics the secretary of health will evaluate in addition to other information provided by counties include:
• COVID-19 activity: The ideal target for new cases will be 25 or fewer per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. Hospitalizations for COVID should be flat or decreasing. Cowlitz Couinty as of Monday had no coronavirus hospitalizations.
• Healthcare system readiness: The available hospital beds in a given jurisdiction would preferably be at less than 80% occupancy.
• Testing: Counties should show they have adequate testing capacity, 50 times as many people per day as they have confirmed new cases per day – which equates to positive test results under 2%. They also need to show rapid turnaround time for test results, ensuring that we can work effectively to contain the virus.
• Case and contact investigations: The goal is to contact 90 percent of cases by phone or in person within 24 hours of receipt of a positive lab test result. There is also a goal of reaching all that person’s contacts within 48 hours of a positive test result. Additionally, there are goals to make contact with each case and contact during their home isolation or quarantine to help ensure their success.
• Protecting high-risk populations: The ideal number of outbreaks reported by week – defined as two or more non-household cases where transmission occurred at work, in congregate living, or in an institutional setting – is zero for counties under 75,000, and no higher than three for our largest counties.
