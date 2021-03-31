Oregon considers permanent extension of COVID-19 workplace safety rules

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Additional proposed rules include requiring written notification when employees can return to work, cooperation with public health officials to set up worksite vaccinations and offering alternatives if one vehicle is used to transport multiple workers.

Manager EvaLyn Wright said Hometown Pizza's 10 employees follow state guidelines, but customers still are wary about eating inside the Rainier restaurant. The Oregon governor allows 50% indoor seating capacity or 100 people, whichever is smaller, in Columbia County, but only a couple tables are filled in the pizzeria a day, said Wright.

“It’s disheartening not having a full dining room,” she said. “People walk in and say, ‘Are you even open?’ because no one’s in here.”

Deliveries have increased over the last year and the restaurant is considering hiring an additional driver. Wright estimates 20% of those who order delivery pay over the phone and request orders be left outside to avoid in-person contact.

“They are still scared, which is understandable,” Wright said. “Sometimes I’m scared too, working with the public.”

The Oregon State Chamber of Commerce denounced the proposed permanent rules in a message sent March 23 to member organizations.