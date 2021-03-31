Oregon considers permanent extension of COVID-19 workplace safety rules

Oregon health officials are looking to maintain COVID-19 workplace rules — like requiring social distancing and wearing masks — to protect employees from the airborne coronavirus after an emergency rule expires May 4.
A state law prevents the current emergency temporary order from being extended, so state officials have proposed to make the guidelines permanent.
The rule would be repealed when the guidelines are "no longer necessary to address the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Aaron Corvin, public information officer for the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Department.
OSHA sets and enforces workplace safety rules in Oregon. Corvin said without the COVID-19 guidelines, employees will suffer.
“If we do not pursue permanent rulemaking for this continuing pandemic, workers will be less than fully protected and subject to the uncertainties of public health guidance rather than the relative clarity of a rule designed specifically to address Oregon workplaces,” he said.
The department adopted the temporary emergency rules in November 2020. Guidelines are set to expire May 4.
Rules under the temporary emergency guidelines include requiring employers to regularly sanitize, meet indoor ventilation requirements and develop infection control plans.
Additional proposed rules include requiring written notification when employees can return to work, cooperation with public health officials to set up worksite vaccinations and offering alternatives if one vehicle is used to transport multiple workers.
Manager EvaLyn Wright said Hometown Pizza's 10 employees follow state guidelines, but customers still are wary about eating inside the Rainier restaurant. The Oregon governor allows 50% indoor seating capacity or 100 people, whichever is smaller, in Columbia County, but only a couple tables are filled in the pizzeria a day, said Wright.
“It’s disheartening not having a full dining room,” she said. “People walk in and say, ‘Are you even open?’ because no one’s in here.”
Deliveries have increased over the last year and the restaurant is considering hiring an additional driver. Wright estimates 20% of those who order delivery pay over the phone and request orders be left outside to avoid in-person contact.
“They are still scared, which is understandable,” Wright said. “Sometimes I’m scared too, working with the public.”
The Oregon State Chamber of Commerce denounced the proposed permanent rules in a message sent March 23 to member organizations.
The message said the proposed permanent rules would “layer new regulations on local employers nearly 14 months into the pandemic” and encouraged readers to send a message to Oregon OSHA opposing the changes.
A representative from the Rainier Chamber of Commerce Board said the local group relayed the state chapter's message to its members, but has not taken a stance on the proposed changes.
Written public comments regarding the proposed change can be submitted to tech.web@oregon.gov until Friday.