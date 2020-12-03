What Georgia runoff means to Biden

Both Republicans and Democrats agree why the Jan. 5 runoffs for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats are important. But there is far less agreement on how they will be important and considerable exaggeration from both sides.

Republicans have a 50-48 lead in the new Senate, which means they need to win at least one of the two Georgia races to keep their current majority. By contrast, Democrats need both to take control, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris then able to cast the deciding vote to break the 50-50 tie.

Maintenance of a GOP majority would at the very least make life difficult for President-elect Joe Biden by giving Majority Leader Mitch McConnell the power to block the new president’s proposals and nominees.

Some Republicans are already saying they may refuse to give even a confirmation hearing to Neera Tanden, Biden’s choice to head the Office of Management and Budget. Biden’s judicial nominees could well face a GOP slowdown.

The key factor is that, because he controls the Senate calendar, the majority leader can decide which bills and nominations reach the full Senate for a vote. McConnell is a major reason there have been no Senate votes the past six months on the additional COVID relief measures passed by the House.