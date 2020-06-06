Saturday thumbs

2020 GradsThis has been a tough year for high school seniors. After years of diligence and hard work, they were looking forward to that final recognition of their accomplishments – the graduation ceremony. Then COVID-19 came along and turned everyone’s world upside down. Parents and schools have gone to great lengths to ensure grads have some event to celebrate their achievements. This year we’ve seen drive-thru pick-up of caps and gowns, socially-distanced celebrations, car cruises and, of course, teleconferenced ceremonies. To all the 2020 graduates, congratulations! We wish you the best of luck. As you head out into the “grown up” world, we leave you with these words from noted journalist Tom Brokaw: “You are educated. Your certification is in your degree. You may think of it as the ticket to the good life. Let me ask you to think of an alternative. Think of it as your ticket to change the world.”