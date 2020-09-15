Online open house for Kelso's West Main realignment project

Return to homepage ×
The public is invited to attend an open house for the second phase of Kelso's West Main Street Alignment project through Sept. 25.
The online open house is available at https://www.kelso.gov/west-main-realignment-phase-2.
Viewers will be able to see the most current project information. They also can use a web form to ask questions and provide input.
