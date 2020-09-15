 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Online open house for Kelso's West Main realignment project
0 comments

Online open house for Kelso's West Main realignment project

{{featured_button_text}}

The public is invited to attend an open house for the second phase of Kelso's West Main Street Alignment project through Sept. 25.

The online open house is available at https://www.kelso.gov/west-main-realignment-phase-2.

Viewers will be able to see the most current project information. They also can use a web form to ask questions and provide input.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Sept. 15

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News