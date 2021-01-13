One killed in head-on collision

One person died and two people were injured Wednesday in a head-on collision east of the intersection of Industrial Way and 26th Avenue in Longview.

At 11:16 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 13, the Longview Fire Department received a call of a two-vehicle accident.

Washington State troopers reported that Randy Boehning, 45, died from his injuries, after his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck another car. Troopers state that drugs or alcohol were involved.

Boehing’s passenger, Kimbra Andrews, 50, and the driver of the other vehicle, Tresa Masterson, 52, were injured, according to troopers.

Blake Tomlinson, the fire department’s battalion chief and incident commander on the call, said all three people were sent to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. He said the accident was “a high-speed impact with serious injuries.”

Tomlinson said the female driver’s car fell into the slough that runs parallel to Industrial Way, but was 6 feet away from the water, “with no imminent risk of being in the water.” Fire crews did not need to go into the water to rescue her, he said. Washington State Trooper Mike Canham said none of the people involved could exit the vehicles on their own and fire crews helped extract them.

