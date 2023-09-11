Hundreds gathered Saturday along downtown Longview’s Commerce Avenue to celebrate the town’s 100th birthday as part of its centennial celebration.

In an almost Disneyesque march down Commerce Avenue, people gathered under the blue September sky and waved at makeshift floats, mini trains, firetrucks, and vintage cars, all the while, candy was tossed to the welcoming children who rushed into the street.

One of the attendees was Terri Miller, a Longview resident, who said she typically attends such events. She said she came to experience the parade and watch her granddaughter as she marched down Commerce Avenue as a cheerleader for R.A Long High School.

“It’s a pretty big deal. It’s just nice to come and support this town ... It’s just changed a lot,” said Miller.

The thumping of drums and the rumbling of vintage cars filled the air as children filled their bags with Tootsie Pops, bubble gum and other sweet treats.

Maria Bautista, a 20-plus year resident who moved to Longview from Bakersfield, California when she was 8 years old, said she liked the parade because “everyone participates” and the event is more child-focused.

Onlookers hid in the shade and armed themselves with folding chairs, waving at those participating in the parade route and waiting for hard candy to be tossed.

A miniature cement truck dispensed candy as it moved in a snake-like pattern up Commerce Avenue, and the Kelso High School Marching Band chanted K-E-L-S-O.

Josh Carter, president of the Downtowners who also emceed the event, said, “this kind of stuff is so important (because it) brings people together.”

He talked about the community having a shared “good time.”

Carter told The Daily News that The Longview Downtowners got the signoffs to close the streets for the parade. “This event is kind of once in a lifetime,” he said, unlike the other city flagship events such as Go 4th or Squirrel Fest.

Ultimately, those who attended left with smiles as a day well spent.