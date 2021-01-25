No updated bathrooms at Lake Sacajawea in 2021

On Jan. 7, Wilson noted that the current restrooms can serve more people than the proposed Portland Loos that hold one toilet each. He told TDN that, as a user of the restrooms, he would like them to be accessible and used for their intended purposes.

Councilwoman Hillary Strobel questioned how the new bathrooms would affect water pipes in the city, where most of the infrastructure is older, but did not say she was against the project. Councilwoman Christine Schott questioned how much the Portland Loos would save the city.

Makinster said that it was unusual for councilmembers to ask about the project at the Jan. 7 meeting with legislators because it made the council look “unprepared” when requesting funds.

Makinster said council members had several workshops on the proposed bathroom design and it seemed like they had come to a consensus.

“We’re trying to get the best bathrooms we can for our citizens,” said Markinster. “We are going to get really good ones, but it’s just going to take a little longer than we hoped.”

Two other Lake Sacajawea renovations will still be included in the state funding request: About $155,000 for Hemlock Street sidewalk repair and roughly $215,000 to renovate Martin’s Dock.