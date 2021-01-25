No updated bathrooms at Lake Sacajawea in 2021

Public restrooms at Longview’s Lake Sacajawea that city officials say are regularly vandalized will not be updated this year.
Originally the city council planned to request about $580,000 from the state to replace bathrooms at the lake’s Hemlock Plaza and Lions Shelter with structures that are easier to clean and safeguard.
The council had proposed the project to 19th District state legislators on Jan. 7, but unanimously dropped the request a week later.
At the Jan. 14 meeting, Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha suggested allowing the community to provide more design input, after speaking with state Sen.Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, outside of a council meeting.
The council had suggested replacing the bathrooms with circular or oval stand-alone bathrooms called Portland Loos, which were first designed and installed in the Oregon city about a decade ago.
The structures’ stainless steel can be easily cleaned and include coating to prevent graffiti. The facilities have blue lights that prevent users from detecting veins to use intravenous drugs.
Rainwater and wind can also easily seep into the structures, which prevents people from lying down or staying too long.
“The [idea] is to go in, use the restroom and leave,” said Jennifer Wills, with parks and recreation.
In the current park restrooms, people lock themselves in the brick-and-mortar structures to shelter, use drugs or have sex, said Councilman Chet Makinster.
Makinster said he has seen sinks and pipes ripped from the bathroom walls.
“It’s really a shame,” said Makinster. “We try to keep them clean but they are a mess.”
The lake’s restrooms will remain the same for at least through 2021. The bathrooms are cleaned twice a day and the city contracts with a third party to provide security.
Wills said the Portland Loos would have saved the city money because the bathrooms would be cleaned, maintained and guarded less.
The proposed replacements would have included about a foot of space from the ground to the bottom of the door, which would indicate if more than one person was in the restroom or if users stayed too long or lied down.
That space, said Makinster, brought up privacy questions, including if someone could kneel on the ground and look inside the bathroom.
Markinster said updating the restrooms has been an ongoing topic during the 11 years he has served on the council.
On Jan. 14, City Manager Sacha said the sleek Portland Loos would help prevent vandalism, but “in giving more thought, might not be the best design for the lake,” which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
On Jan. 7, Wilson noted that the current restrooms can serve more people than the proposed Portland Loos that hold one toilet each. He told TDN that, as a user of the restrooms, he would like them to be accessible and used for their intended purposes.
Councilwoman Hillary Strobel questioned how the new bathrooms would affect water pipes in the city, where most of the infrastructure is older, but did not say she was against the project. Councilwoman Christine Schott questioned how much the Portland Loos would save the city.
Makinster said that it was unusual for councilmembers to ask about the project at the Jan. 7 meeting with legislators because it made the council look “unprepared” when requesting funds.
Makinster said council members had several workshops on the proposed bathroom design and it seemed like they had come to a consensus.
“We’re trying to get the best bathrooms we can for our citizens,” said Markinster. “We are going to get really good ones, but it’s just going to take a little longer than we hoped.”
Two other Lake Sacajawea renovations will still be included in the state funding request: About $155,000 for Hemlock Street sidewalk repair and roughly $215,000 to renovate Martin’s Dock.
City Manager Sacha said the sidewalk at Hemlock Street has deteriorated because of high traffic of people and food carts during special events like Fourth of July and Movies in the Park.
Martin’s dock, which was installed in 1962, also has cracks and is sloping towards the water. The dock houses bands and movie screens during special events.
Both the sidewalk and the dock would be updated to meet American with Disabilities Act requirements with the requested money.
If funded, Sacha hopes to start the park’s renovations this summer and wrap them up by the end of the year.
The city is also still looking for another $15 million to pay for the Industrial Way and Oregon Way project.
Ken Hash, with Longview Public Works, said $85 million was secured from the state in 2015 and the city is working with state legislators to find sources for the remaining funds.
The project, said Hash, would raise the intersection to allow the railroad to go underneath the road and prevent trains from blocking the road.