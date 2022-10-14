Newborn dies weeks after rollover Industrial Way crash in September

A newborn is dead weeks after sustaining injuries from a single-car crash in Longview that also took the life of the baby’s 26-year-old mother and injured two others.
The single rollover crash occurred in the early morning of Sept. 19 on Industrial Way near 26th Avenue. Police say the vehicle was traveling west on state Route 432, or Industrial Way, when the SUV rolled over multiple times and crash-landed upside down on its roof near a drainage slough.
Bystanders pulled out the newborn and the 5-year-old from the distorted SUV.
According to state patrol, the driver, 26-year-old Celeste A. Williams, died at the scene. The passengers, Ryson D. Nicholson, 19, of Longview, and a 5-year-old child were transported to St. John’s Medical Center due to injuries sustained in the crash.
People are also reading…
The newborn was rushed to Oregon Health & Science University Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, where the child later died.
A relative of the family, Mary Jo Locke, said Williams and Nicholson are siblings, and both of the minors are Williams’ children. Locke said Williams was driving the youth to school at the time of the crash.
Police had to use their winch to retrieve the SUV from the slough so firefighters could reach trapped Williams inside the SUV.
The SUV Williams was driving was declared totaled, and the accident remains under investigation by law enforcement.