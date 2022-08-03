NEW: Three out of five measures on Cowlitz County primary ballots likely passing

Three out of the five measures on the Aug. 2 primary ballots are likely to pass, according to early election results. About 25% of county voters participated in the election, with about 17,700 votes counted as of Wednesday afternoon and 4,700 votes left to be counted.

The next round of results is scheduled to be released at 6 p.m. Thursday. The election will be certified on Aug. 16.

Toutle fire levy just shy of passage

A levy to pay for fulltime staff at the mostly volunteer fire department in Toutle is slightly below the numbers needed to pass, according to early election results as of Wednesday afternoon.

Toutle Fire & Rescue, also known as Cowlitz County Fire Protection District 3, asked voters to approve a levy to pay for more staff and equipment so crews can reach emergencies in time. As of about 4 p.m. Wednesday, results showed almost 49% of voters opted for the levy and about 51% were against. A simple majority is needed for the levy to pass.

The measure asks for an increase in the district’s current levy of up to a total of $1.14 per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2022 to be collected in 2023 to hire medically trained staff to man the station at all times — a service that is not provided today.

District 3 Commissioner Dave Cloke said the results were “disappointing” in an email to The Daily News on Wednesday. He said the Toutle fire district relies on Castle Rock’s fire department for services, which isn’t fair to either area.

“As a fire district we paid them over $140,000 last year in EMS fees. This amount will continue to grow every year as the demands of our community increase,” he wrote in the email. “It’s also a disservice to the taxpayers of District 6 because it takes their firefighters away from their immediate response area.”

Clark-Cowlitz EMS levy likely to pass

A property tax levy to cover emergency medical services for some areas in Cowlitz and Clark counties — including the cities of Woodland, La Center and Ridgefield — is likely passing, according to early election results.

The levy aims to better prepare Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue for what emergency crews say are rising calls and delayed ambulance services.

“We are very excited as a district,” Chief John Nohr said Tuesday about the early results.

Election results around 4 p.m. Wednesday show about 61% of voters in the 125-square-mile district voted for the levy and about 39% voted against the measure. Nohr said a supermajority, or more than 60%, is needed for the levy to pass.

If passed, the regular property tax levy would be 50 cents or less per $1,000 of assessed property value, meaning the owner of a $374,400 home would pay about $187 a year at the most. Collection would start in 2023 for six consecutive years.

Castle Rock Fire replacement levy appears to be passing

The fire district serving Castle Rock and northern Cowlitz County has seemingly succeeded in passing a replacement levy, which Fire Chief Bill LeMonds said will help maintain their medical services and keep full-time staff.

Voters approved a measure that would tax $1.20 per $1,000 of assessed property value, which is the same one voters have consistently passed in previous elections, LeMonds said.

The levy is likely passing with about 58% voting yes and about 42% voting no. It needs a simple majority to pass.

“It will basically keep us able to fund our many units,” LeMonds said.

Castle Rock library levy votes flip

A levy that would tax homeowners 30 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to fund the Castle Rock library may not pass, although the first batch of Tuesday’s results showed the measure was ahead.

Of the 383 votes counted Wednesday afternoon, 222 or 57.9% were in approval of the one-year levy and 161 votes were against. The measure needs at least 60% of the vote to pass.

The library has gone without local funding for years, instead relying entirely on community donations, said Vicki Selander, former library director. Each proposed one-year levy has been rejected by voters, either because it did not meet its required super majority or because not enough voters came out for the election.

This year, it appears as though the library might not be able to collect what would have resulted in more than $68,000 in 2023 for its budget.

“We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback inside and outside the city limits, so hopefully it will work this time,” Selander said.

Kalama sales tax seemingly passing

A city of Kalama measure proposing a 0.2% sales tax to pay for street repairs appears likely to pass in Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s early ballot returns, after getting narrowly shot down in 2020.

The measure had about 58%, or 324, yes votes and about 42% or 235 no votes as of Wednesday. It needs a simple majority to pass.

The tax would bring the city’s total sales tax to 8.1% and add 2 cents to a $10 purchase in city limits. City Administrator Adam Smee estimated it would raise about $130,000 to $150,000 annually for the city’s transportation benefit district.

Only voters inside the city limits saw the measure on the ballot. If approved, it would go into effect Jan. 1, with the city beginning to receive revenue in March, and last 10 years.