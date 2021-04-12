New program seeks to pair entrepreneurs with local business investors

He said there are no size or financial requirements to join the network either as a business or investor.

He said investors could offer to provide grants or loans. They could also provide capital in return for a percentage of the company to build equity or negotiate a trade, like providing funds in exchange for free meals. Karnofski said negotiations would be held in private.

Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments Executive Director Bill Fashing said private investment has occurred in the area for years.

“It’s a word-of-mouth process,” he said. “Everyone in town knows a person or two, and eventually you have pretty large group interested in the concept.”

There are about five Local Community Networks in the state. A network in Methow Valley in northeast Washington has funded nine businesses and invested $1.5 million on the local economy since it launched in 2017, according to the state.

The initiative is guided by the Washington State University Metropolitan Center for Applied Research and Extension and the Association of Washington Cities.