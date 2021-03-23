New app offers free streaming TV to Portland broadcast market; faces court challenge from networks

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2019, the four major broadcast networks – ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX – sued Locast for violating their copyrights and cutting their revenue from subscription TV operators like AT&T, according to The New York Times.

Locast operates under the company’s interpretation of the Copyright Act of 1976, Danowski said, because the statute does not require nonprofits, like Locast, to have a copyright license to retransmit broadcasts. She said Locast is “only showing what is currently on TV” by moving existing broadcasts to the internet.

“It’s not technically broadcasting because it isn’t new content,” Danowski said.

A similar practice is permitted by the Federal Communications Commission today through TV translators, which, according to fcc.gov, are allowed to retransmit “programs and signals of a TV broadcast station.”

Locast countersued the four major networks, according to The New York Times, stating the networks purposely transmit weak broadcasts to force viewers to pay for cable or satellite subscriptions to watch broadcast TV.