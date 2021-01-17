Neves swaps Castle Rock police chief hat for Cowlitz 2 Fire helmet

After 19 years of working with the Castle Rock Police Department, Police Chief Scott Neves gave his final radio call at 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 15.

“My final sign off [was] my opportunity to say goodbye to the people I work with,” said Neves. “They are like family.”

Neves served as police chief for almost three decades with the department. As of 5:01 p.m., Friday, he was no longer with the police department, but Neves will only go a short while without the title of chief.

Neves will take over as fire chief of Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, replacing retiring chief Dave LaFave, on April 1. On Feb. 1, Neves will start as deputy chief, under LaFave, to learn the ropes.

Not all of the training will be new. Neves volunteered for the department for 25 years, then served as a commissioner on its board for about a decade.

“It feels like a natural fit and progression,” said Neves.

Neves was appointed police chief of Castle Rock in 2018, after the previous chief, Bob Heuer, retired. On Friday, Neves stepped down from managing four officers, a clerk, about 10 reserves and two cadets.

His departure is a loss for the community, said Castle Rock Mayor Paul Helenberg.