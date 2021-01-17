Neves swaps Castle Rock police chief hat for Cowlitz 2 Fire helmet

After 19 years of working with the Castle Rock Police Department, Police Chief Scott Neves gave his final radio call at 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 15.
“My final sign off [was] my opportunity to say goodbye to the people I work with,” said Neves. “They are like family.”
Neves served as police chief for almost three decades with the department. As of 5:01 p.m., Friday, he was no longer with the police department, but Neves will only go a short while without the title of chief.
Neves will take over as fire chief of Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, replacing retiring chief Dave LaFave, on April 1. On Feb. 1, Neves will start as deputy chief, under LaFave, to learn the ropes.
Not all of the training will be new. Neves volunteered for the department for 25 years, then served as a commissioner on its board for about a decade.
“It feels like a natural fit and progression,” said Neves.
Neves was appointed police chief of Castle Rock in 2018, after the previous chief, Bob Heuer, retired. On Friday, Neves stepped down from managing four officers, a clerk, about 10 reserves and two cadets.
His departure is a loss for the community, said Castle Rock Mayor Paul Helenberg.
“He’s a great guy and we just hate to lose him,” said Helenberg. “It’s big loss for the community. Everyone just loves him.”
Over his years in Castle Rock, the department awarded Neves with about four awards for saving citizens’ lives. The most recent rescue, said Neves, involved reviving a man overdosing on opioids by giving him Narcan.
Narcan is a name brand for a nasal spray of naloxone hydrochloride, which can reverse the effects of an opioid or heroin overdose, according to the FDA.
Neves said he also assisted with a couple cardiac arrests and used the Heimlich maneuver to save a chocking victim.
He started his law enforcement career in 1982 as a cadet with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. He then moved to the Kalama Police Department in 1991.
While as a volunteer for the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, Neves said he served 20-40 hours a month, depending on the amount of calls and mandatory training. He started as a fire fighter with the department in 1985, and climbed the ranks to battalion chief.
He was elected to the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Board of Commissioners in 2011, and resigned last October to apply for the chief position.
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue serves about 152 square miles, including Kelso and the rural areas surrounding Longview. The district has both paid and volunteer staff.
Current Chief LaFave said he has known Neves for more than 20 years, and sees the role as a good fit.
“He knows the department, he’s been a member of the department,” said LaFave. “It’s a good opportunity for everyone.”
LaFave has been with the district for 38 years, including three as a volunteer. He said he decided to “pick a time [to leave] before he had to retire because of health issues.”
In his next role, Neves said he looks forward to seeing the finishing touches on the department’s newest fire stations at Baker’s Corner and Lexington, as well as using the department’s new ladder truck.
On Friday, well-wishers drove by the Castle Rock High School to wave goodbye and congratulate Neves from a far to abide by distance restrictions during the pandemic.
Sgt. Charlie Worley will serve as interim chief until an independent commission for Castle Rock selects a permanent replacement.
Neves advises the next chief to follow the same guidelines he used.
“Just continue to serve the people,” he said. “Take care of the citizens, put them first all the time, and take care of your employees.”