Neighbors in Need surpasses goal, hits $53,000

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy, has reached $53,041, surpassing the goal of $50,000, with another week and a half left for the drive.
The fundraiser, which started Nov. 22, benefits St. Vincent De Paul, the Longview Salvation Army and the YMCA of Southwest Washington.
The drive runs through Dec. 28 and has raised $1.37 million since 1987.
The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.
Donations can be made online at tdn.com/nin, in The Daily News office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or by mailing a check or money order with the printed coupon to Neighbors in Need, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632.
Please note, The Daily News office cannot accept credit card payments for this fund drive. Cash or checks are accepted.
The latest donations:
$1,000: Constance Golden; and anonymous in memory of Allen and Rosie Stokes; Mickey and Wendell Kirkpatrick in memory of Bill Noteboom; L. and E. Bonnette in memory of COVID victims and family who have passed; James Baker in memory of Susan Baker and our parents; and anonymous.
$600: Edward Phillips and Laurel Murphy for everyone contributing to our safety.
$500: Derek Baker in memory of Jim Sr., Xavier, Carmen and Susan; and anonymous.
$300: anonymous.
$250: Robert and Carol Stockwell in appreciation of essential workers; Teri and Mike Karnofski in memory of mom and dad; anonymous; and anonymous in appreciation of frontline workers.
$200: anonymous in memory of our parents J.E. and Yvonne Stark and Ed and Hellen Havird; anonymous; and Dawn Fowler in memory of Bruce Koppert and Sandy Tennant; and Cindy Higgins.
$150: Dwight and Lynne Covel in memory of our parents and our son, "Rob."
$150: Marc and Candy Scott in memory of our daughter, Jeanna Scott Jackson.
$125: Gene and Judy Nazelrod.
$103: Mike and Brenda Carter in memory of Trent Michael Carter.
$100: Bill and Denise Green in memory of Mary-Lou Green and Jeff Pentland from your family; Paulette Mathers for those in need from Paulette, Kevin, Cheryl, Terry and Kelly Mathers; Cindy and Jack Wardlow in memory of Corey Wardlow; anonymous in memory of Walter G. Neiman; anonymous; Roger and Darcia Westlund in memory of family members who have gone before us; Bertie Tomlinson in memory of Terry, Mike, Toni and all my loved family and friends; Larry and Connie Wilhelmsen; Jim and Darlene Goodman in memory of Kenny and Steve; Jan Dennis in memory of Dave; Phyllis Westervelt in memory of my husband, John; Dorothy Fulbright in appreciation of my new friend Anthney Wilson; Maple Chapter No. 218, OES in appreciation of all veterans who have worked to keep our country safe; and Melvin and Ellouise Doehne in memory of our parents.
$85: Leon D. Trafelet in memory of my mom, Margaret Trafelet, Al and Avalyn Grant, Jean Spooner and BJ and Dottie Stephenson.
$50: Jeri Jensen in memory of my late husband, Julian Jensen; and anonymous in appreciation of health care workers.
$25: Vivian Beaudet in memory of Joanie Evans and David Beaudet.
