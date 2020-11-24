Neighbors in Need receives first donation

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy, has begun and received its first donation of $520.

The fundraiser, which started Nov. 22, benefits St. Vincent De Paul, the Longview Salvation Army and the YMCA of Southwest Washington. The drive runs through Dec. 28 and has raised $1.37 million since 1987. The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.

Donations can be made online at tdn.com/nin, in The Daily News office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or by mailing a check or money order with the printed coupon to Neighbors in Need, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632. Please note, the office cannot accept credit card payments for this fund drive. Cash or checks are accepted. This year’s NIN goal is $50,000.

The latest donation:

$520: Western Federation of Retirees.

