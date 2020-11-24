 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Neighbors in Need receives first donation
0 comments
top story

Neighbors in Need receives first donation

{{featured_button_text}}
Neighbors in Need coupon

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy, has begun and received its first donation of $520.

The fundraiser, which started Nov. 22, benefits St. Vincent De Paul, the Longview Salvation Army and the YMCA of Southwest Washington. The drive runs through Dec. 28 and has raised $1.37 million since 1987. The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Donations can be made online at tdn.com/nin, in The Daily News office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or by mailing a check or money order with the printed coupon to Neighbors in Need, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632. Please note, the office cannot accept credit card payments for this fund drive. Cash or checks are accepted. This year’s NIN goal is $50,000.

The latest donation:

$520: Western Federation of Retirees.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Nov. 24

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News