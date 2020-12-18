Neighbors in Need jumps to $63,041

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy, has reached $63,041 and is on track to reaching its highest total ever, thanks to a $10,000 donation from Dan and Sharon Evans.

The Evans’ donation brings the fund close to the all-time high of $68,650, collected in 2011.

Evans is chairman of J.H. Kelly, which was founded in Longview in 1923 by Jack Kelly, Sr.

Evans has been donating to the Neighbors in Need fund on behalf of J.H. Kelly past and present employees since at least 1992, according to the newspaper’s electronic archives.

At that time, then-company vice president Dave Johnson said J.H. Kelly decided a few years earlier to stop giving gift certificates to employees and clients and instead make charitable donations, according to the 1992 TDN story.

The story also notes that in all areas where J.H. Kelly operates, officials try to give money that will benefit the communities where they work.

The fundraiser, which started Nov. 22, benefits St. Vincent De Paul, the Longview Salvation Army and the YMCA of Southwest Washington.

The drive runs through Dec. 28 and has raised $1.37 million since 1987.