Neighbors in Need fund reaches $7,750

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy, has reached $7,550.

The fundraiser, which started Nov. 22, benefits St. Vincent De Paul, the Longview Salvation Army and the YMCA of Southwest Washington.

The drive runs through Dec. 28 and has raised $1.37 million since 1987.

The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.

Donations can be made online at tdn.com/nin, in The Daily News office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or by mailing a check or money order with the printed coupon to Neighbors in Need, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632.

Please note, The Daily News office cannot accept credit card payments for this fund drive. Cash or checks are accepted. This year’s NIN goal is $50,000.

The latest donations:

$1,200: Adrien Cabello and Jasmine Parkhurst.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

$1,000: Blaine and Joan Tolby in memory of our parents and mentors.