Neighbors in Need fund reaches $7,750

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy, has reached $7,550.
The fundraiser, which started Nov. 22, benefits St. Vincent De Paul, the Longview Salvation Army and the YMCA of Southwest Washington.
The drive runs through Dec. 28 and has raised $1.37 million since 1987.
The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.
Donations can be made online at tdn.com/nin, in The Daily News office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or by mailing a check or money order with the printed coupon to Neighbors in Need, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632.
Please note, The Daily News office cannot accept credit card payments for this fund drive. Cash or checks are accepted. This year’s NIN goal is $50,000.
The latest donations:
$1,200: Adrien Cabello and Jasmine Parkhurst.
$1,000: Blaine and Joan Tolby in memory of our parents and mentors.
$500: Matt and Cecile Carlough wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a healthy year throughout 2021; Nancy Westen; Jarl and Kay Opgrande; and Neil and Janice McGee in memory of Mona Bryant.
$350: Don and Dian Wolfe in memory of Eric Konop, Donald C. Wolfe, Jack Moothart, Penny Wolf, Debby Moothart, Michelle Wolfe and Billie Wolfe.
$300: Thomas Gillihan.
$250: Christopher Ortiz and David Piper.
$200: Cheri Houser in memory of my amazing grandparents; anonymous; Jake and Jaime Baker in loving memory of Keigan Baker; and Larry and Darlene Wilgus in memory of John and Judy Seidl.
$150: Cowlitz Regional News.
$100: Dan and Tina Smith, Anita Osorio; Peter Abbarno; anonymous; Dean and Debra Takko in appreciation of health care workers; G. and J. Jorgensen; Sharon Rhodes Wagner in memory of my son, Michael Kenneth Rhodes; and Jeanne L. O’Connor in memory of Doug O’Connor.
$50: Coleen Teresa Search in loving memory of my beautiful mother, Sharon J. Search; Anita Hyatt; Marvin and Delores Snider in thanks for the blessings we have received this year; and Frank and Marilyn Reed in memory of Duane and Zola.
