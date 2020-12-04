Neighbors in Need fund reaches $15,800

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy, has reached $15,800.
The fundraiser, which started Nov. 22, benefits St. Vincent De Paul, the Longview Salvation Army and the YMCA of Southwest Washington.
The drive runs through Dec. 28 and has raised $1.37 million since 1987.
The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.
Donations can be made online at tdn.com/nin, in The Daily News office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or by mailing a check or money order with the printed coupon to Neighbors in Need, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632.
Please note, The Daily News office cannot accept credit card payments for this fund drive. Cash or checks are accepted. This year’s NIN goal is $50,000.
The latest donations:
$5,000: Robert and Gloria Park.
$1,000: anonymous.
$500: anonymous.
$300: Rosemary Powelson-Bailey in memory of our parents an John Gotschall.
$200: Kris and Doug Campbell.
$100: Theresa and Rick Ames in honor of the frontline heroes including teachers; Howard C. Ragan; Jim and Marti Perkins in memory of Lillian Ahrens; anonymous; and Madeline Johnson in memory of son Lon Johnson and husband Bob Johnson.
$50: Linda Waterman in appreciation of the staff at Outward Bound; Sharon Frazier and Danny Campbell in appreciation of our loved ones; Myron Grant in memory of Esther Grant; Nany and David Harris in memory of Bob and Erma Fristad; and Alexander Mason in memory of Wanda E. Mason.
