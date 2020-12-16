Neighbors in Need fund passes $42,000

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy, has reached $42,128.
The fundraiser, which started Nov. 22, benefits St. Vincent De Paul, the Longview Salvation Army and the YMCA of Southwest Washington.
The drive runs through Dec. 28 and has raised $1.37 million since 1987.
The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.
Donations can be made online at tdn.com/nin, in The Daily News office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or by mailing a check or money order with the printed coupon to Neighbors in Need, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632.
Please note, The Daily News office cannot accept credit card payments for this fund drive. Cash or checks are accepted. This year’s NIN goal is $50,000.
The latest donations:
$500: anonymous in memory of judges Bob Altenhof and David Koss; Kenneth Craven; Cheryl and Bruce Konop in memory of Eric Konop, Frank Konop, Durine (Konop) Bean, Bob and Leanna Harrison and Ray Bean; Doug Fiest; Wanda Wines in memory of sister Gloria Starcher; and anonymous.
$400: anonymous in memory of Jerry Shepard.
$300: Veronika Minthorn; anonymous; Cy and Diana Romag in appreciation of those serving our country; and anonymous in memory of the Russell family and the Pederson family.
$250: Alison Moss and anonymous (two donations).
$200: Duane and Theresa Sorensen in memory of our parents and brothers; Jack and Linda Hagen in memory of our parents; Cheryl Ylonen in memory of Ken Ylonen and John Westervelt; Ned and Rose Moore in memory of those we have loved and lost; and anonymous.
$150: Tom, Cindy and Adrienne in memory of Don, Alvera and Scott Williams; Dan Abraham; and Bill and Gertie Tinker.
$104: Tom Gilles in memory of Sue Gilles Johnson and Tim Gilles.
$100: Carl and Peggy Winston in memory of Charlie and Elsie Payne; Laura Olason; Donnie and Frances Croco in memory of John, Mary and Denny Mayeda; Shelly Henry; Eleanor Lathrop; Rick and Dona Williamson in memory of Ron Musa; Mary C. Wingate in memory of Carl Wingate; John and Gillian Lally in memory of good friend, Jeff Cooper; Michael and Mary Harding; Mike and Cindy Mackey in memory of our Aunt Virginia Hayes; anonymous in memory of mom, dad and Anne; anonymous in memory of Roy and Alice Jabusch; and Erma Rea in memory of Loyed Rea.
$68: anonymous in memory of the R.A. Long High School classmates who have passed away.
$50: anonymous in memory of Cory Rickert; anonymous; Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary 1045 in memory of veterans for their service; and anonymous.
$25: Victoria Soladey in memory of Mel Soladey, love Steve, Vicky, Sarra and Mason; and Kayrene Beck.
$20: Joe Hobson in memory of my brother, Michael Mark Hobson; Joe Hobson in memory of my Local 26 brother, Jeff Washburn; and Joe Hobson in memory of my Local 26 brother Chuck Barnes.
$10: Love from the Soladeys in memory of our neighbor Dick Westervelt.
