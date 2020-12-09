Neighbors in Need fund passes $30,000

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy, has reached $33,856.
The fundraiser, which started Nov. 22, benefits St. Vincent De Paul, the Longview Salvation Army and the YMCA of Southwest Washington.
The drive runs through Dec. 28 and has raised $1.37 million since 1987.
The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.
Donations can be made online at tdn.com/nin, in The Daily News office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or by mailing a check or money order with the printed coupon to Neighbors in Need, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632.
Please note, The Daily News office cannot accept credit card payments for this fund drive. Cash or checks are accepted. This year’s NIN goal is $50,000.
The latest donations:
$500: C. Findlay and anonymous.
$250: Martha Fine.
$200: ILWU Longview Pension Group; Bonnie Kahler; Bob and Darnell Ringbom in memory of our son, Ron, and the true meaning of Christmas; and Karen Franko.
$100: Darnell Ringbom in memory of my mother Blossom Koehle, my Christmas angel; Mark and Eileen Bergeson in appreciation of the community working together; Dwight, Betty, Oney and Braxton in memory of Frank Wanner; Donna Rinker in memory of family and friends passed; Judy Fromdahl in memory of Darrell Fromdahl and our daughter, Lynn Marie; Doris Claypool in memory of Marion "Jay" Claypool; Winston and Delores Hamer in memory of Brian Hamer; anonymous in memory of Jake and Ila Jacobsen, and Lewis, Lucille and Stephen Braack. Shirley Condo: just a helping hand; and Mike and Sandra Condo.
$80: Fred and Louise Gaspro.
$50: anonymous in memory of our brave veterans; Connie Hammond in memory of our loved ones; Cheryl Sapp Karr in memory of our dads, Albert Sapp and James M. Karr; anonymous (three donations); anonymous in memory of Bruce Hightower; Marie LaFave in memory of Ron LaFave; Donna Madson in loving memory of Ken Madsen; Jamie, Kellie and Dustin Williams; and Laura Holland in appreciation of Audrey Knippa.
$25: Mona Peterson in memory of Gary and "Pete" Peterson.
$20: Barbara Davis and Patt Keller.
