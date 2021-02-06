Neighbors in Need fund drive raises $89,653.36 for three local charities

In a pandemic year where COVID-19 ravaged the planet causing sickness, deaths, business closures, layoffs and increased homelessness, local residents opened their hearts and pocketbooks with generous donations to The Daily News’ annual Neighbors in Need fund drive, resulting in an all-time high total for 2020.
The final total for the 2020 drive was $89,653.36, soaring past the 2011 record of $68,650. The money from 353 donors brought the total amount collected since the drive began in 1987 to $1,459,653.36. The 2020 drive also noted the largest single donation of $10,000 from Dan and Sharon Evans.
“I am speechless,” Daily News General Manager Dave Cuddihy said of the amount of money collected. “We knew the need was at an all-time high,” he said, and “so is our community spirit and generosity.” He said The Daily News is thrilled at setting a new bar for the most money raised in the drive’s 34-year history.
“Thank you to everyone who donated,” he said. He also recognized TDN employees Deziray Weikum and Nancy Edwards for all of their efforts on the project and the benefiting agencies “who will use these funds to aid in meeting critical needs in our community.”
The Salvation Army, St. Vincent de Paul and the YMCA of Southwest Washington each will receive $29,884.45. The newspaper pays all the overhead and administrative costs, so every cent raised goes to the charities.
In years past, the money was distributed to two groups. The YMCA was added this year.
“We were very happy to be included in the Neighbors in Need drive this year,” YMCA Chief Executive Officer Janine Manny said. “The YMCA is more than a gym” she said, noting YMCA staff works every year to raise money to support financially assisted memberships (scholarships) for low-income youngsters, families and senior citizens. Staff also raises money to help with the Y’s youth sports seasons, swim lesson sessions and more than 100 sessions of free swimming lessons and weeks of summer camp for low-income families.
The Salvation Army said it was ecstatic about the money raised for Neighbors in Need.
“We are grateful to each and every donor,” said Kayla Jacobson, the Salvation Army’s Social Services Director. “What a wonderful gift.”
The Salvation Army will use the money for direct services to their clients, she said, noting it had a more than 50% increase in clients since Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 Stay Home Stay Healthy orders.
The YMCA also was hit hard because of COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions, Manny said, losing more than 60% of its membership income.
“Many of our after-school kids were here all day for distanced learning,” she said. “The extra staff time needed would have been impossible without help from the community.”
Manny said she is thankful for the Y members who have stuck with the YMCA and for the people who donated money either directly to the Y or through the Neighbors in Need fundraiser.
It was a real possibility the YMCA could have “gone under and not been able to re-open,” Manny said, noting some YMCAs across the country didn’t survive.
“We feel honored and blessed that so many people helped us get through this difficult past year,” she said. “Our community showed true generosity and support by making this year’s Neighbors in Need the highest total collected ever.”
Jacobson agreed.
The money raised through Neighbors in Need “is a huge contribution to our Corps,” she said. “We want to thank each and every donor.”
Dan Jacobs, St. Vincent dePaul Director, said it doesn’t surprise him how much the community stepped up to the plate to help the people living here.
“Our community is probably one of the most generous communities you could find to live in,” he said. “There are a lot of people who like to help others and have used Neighbors in Need to assist others.”
As with the YMCA and The Salvation Army, the pandemic struck the way St. Vincent dePaul operates.
Before the pandemic, people were allowed to go into the food bank’s buildings in Longview and Cathlamet to pick out free food and clothing. Once the virus hit, safety guidelines had to be implemented. The nonprofit, which operates with no paid staff, needed to come up with a plan to continue to help people and decided to offer a drive-up distribution. An area also has been set up for people who do not drive.
St. Vincent dePaul also is proud to work with CAP, Food Lifeline and other local organizations to make free food available to the community.
“The monies collected with Neighbors in Need will be used to purchase food and help us continue to operate during this pandemic,” Jacobs said.
Contact Community News Editor Nancy A. Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.