Neighbors in Need fund drive raises $89,653.36 for three local charities

Manny said she is thankful for the Y members who have stuck with the YMCA and for the people who donated money either directly to the Y or through the Neighbors in Need fundraiser.

It was a real possibility the YMCA could have “gone under and not been able to re-open,” Manny said, noting some YMCAs across the country didn’t survive.

“We feel honored and blessed that so many people helped us get through this difficult past year,” she said. “Our community showed true generosity and support by making this year’s Neighbors in Need the highest total collected ever.”

Jacobson agreed.

The money raised through Neighbors in Need “is a huge contribution to our Corps,” she said. “We want to thank each and every donor.”

Dan Jacobs, St. Vincent dePaul Director, said it doesn’t surprise him how much the community stepped up to the plate to help the people living here.

“Our community is probably one of the most generous communities you could find to live in,” he said. “There are a lot of people who like to help others and have used Neighbors in Need to assist others.”

As with the YMCA and The Salvation Army, the pandemic struck the way St. Vincent dePaul operates.