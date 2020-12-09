Neighbors in Need fund closes in on $30,000

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy, has reached $29,961.
The fundraiser, which started Nov. 22, benefits St. Vincent De Paul, the Longview Salvation Army and the YMCA of Southwest Washington.
The drive runs through Dec. 28 and has raised $1.37 million since 1987.
The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.
Donations can be made online at tdn.com/nin, in The Daily News office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or by mailing a check or money order with the printed coupon to Neighbors in Need, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632.
Please note, The Daily News office cannot accept credit card payments for this fund drive. Cash or checks are accepted. This year’s NIN goal is $50,000.
The latest donations:
$500: anonymous in loving memory of our parents, our niece Kallie, and our nephews Seth and Bret; and anonymous in loving memory of our son, Dennis Dietz.
$455: Tuesday Night Bunco Babes in appreciation of St. Vincent de Paul, the Salvation Army and the YMCA of Southwest Washington.
$150: Colleen Armstrong in appreciation of St. Vincent dePaul, The Salvation Army and the YMCA of Southwest Washington.
$100: Patricia Peterson; Rosemary Purcell; Dick and Bonnie Kyro in memory of family and friends; and anonymous (two donations).
$50: Charles Burns: Merry Christmas.
$25: Kathleen Molinos.
$20: Stephanie Leverenz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!