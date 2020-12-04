Neighbors in Need fund closes in on $20,000

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy, has reached $19,911.
The fundraiser, which started Nov. 22, benefits St. Vincent De Paul, the Longview Salvation Army and the YMCA of Southwest Washington.
The drive runs through Dec. 28 and has raised $1.37 million since 1987.
The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.
Donations can be made online at tdn.com/nin, in The Daily News office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or by mailing a check or money order with the printed coupon to Neighbors in Need, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632.
Please note, The Daily News office cannot accept credit card payments for this fund drive. Cash or checks are accepted. This year’s NIN goal is $50,000.
The latest donations:
$1,000: Retired Public Employees Council of Washington.
$500: Belva and Gordon Jarvis in loving memory of family and friends.
$300: Maria and Gary Boelter; and anonymous.
$200: Dan and Gloria Bailey in memory of Russell Bailey, Christine Johnson Bailey, Lloyd and Elaine Moreland, Jan Nunes, Durine Bean and Dennis Gravelle; and Terry and Carolyn Parks in memory of Steve and Nellie Watson.
$160: Mary Ann, Chris and Jay Johnson in memory of Phillip Bailey.
$150: The Boehns in memory of family and friends.
$110: anonymous.
$100: Steve and Jennifer Robinson in memory of loved ones passed; Marsha Gerry in memory of Kenneth, Lois, Jack and Jim Gerry; John and Kathy Lance in memory of Lorna Campbell; Tom Gilles in memory of George and Frances Gilles; Dan and Kathy Alder in memory of Cory Mugaas; and Agnes Wood in memory of my beloved son Trevor Spink.
$95: Darcie Chess in memory of Jess Arledge.
$86: R.A. Long High School class of 1986 in memory of Jay Whitcraft.
$60: Karen H., Sue H. and Mara W. in memory of Mary Lou Lance; anonymous (two donations);
$50: Julie Herron; Lou and Carol Locke in memory of Sharon Sue Sisson; Nora Stearns in memory of Don Stearns; and Janet McVey in memory of my parents;
$25: anonymous; and anonymous in memory of Aunt Jeanette.
$10: anonymous in memory of Knox Pitt.
