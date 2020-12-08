Neighbors in Need fund at $27,761, past half-way mark

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy, has reached $27,761.
The fundraiser, which started Nov. 22, benefits St. Vincent De Paul, the Longview Salvation Army and the YMCA of Southwest Washington.
The drive runs through Dec. 28 and has raised $1.37 million since 1987.
The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.
Donations can be made online at tdn.com/nin, in The Daily News office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or by mailing a check or money order with the printed coupon to Neighbors in Need, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632.
Please note, The Daily News office cannot accept credit card payments for this fund drive. Cash or checks are accepted. This year’s NIN goal is $50,000.
The latest donations:
$2,400: anonymous to The Daily News: Thank you.
$1,000: Jerry Look to honor all of our grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Terri Reichert in memory of John Reichert—love your girls; and Mike Beebe Sr., in memory of my wife, Michele.
$500: Ron and Joan Works; and Jeanette Hourigan in memory of Dave Hourigan.
$300: anonymous in memory of Donna M. Streb.
$200: anonymous in memory of family members who have crossed over and Jan and Jerry Anderson in memory of John Laufman and Shirley Minium; and Rod and Sharon Cole in memory of loved ones who have passed.
$125: The Thursday Breakfast Club in memory of Caroline Howell, Carol Guler, Rutheleen (CQ) Hanson, Sanny McDermott, Marge Schwartz and Joyce Eyer.
$105: Erin in memory of my niece, Mallory Anne.
$100: Maxine Newell in memory of Betty Lindsley; Larry Moyer; Steve and Barbara Pattison in memory of those we have loved and lost;
$20: Craig Heath.
