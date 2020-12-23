Neighbors in Need donations surpass $77,000

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy, has reached $77,866.
The fundraiser, which started Nov. 22, benefits St. Vincent De Paul, the Longview Salvation Army and the YMCA of Southwest Washington.
The drive runs through Dec. 28 and has raised $1.37 million since 1987.
The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.
Donations can be made online at tdn.com/nin, in The Daily News office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or by mailing a check or money order with the printed coupon to Neighbors in Need, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632.
Please note, The Daily News office cannot accept credit card payments for this fund drive. Cash or checks are accepted.
The latest donations:
$1,000: Rand and Sandy LeBaron in loving memory of Floyd and Sue LeBaron, and John Karboski; and anonymous.
$500: Amy Hicks in remembrance of Ed and Mary Hadley; anonymous in memory of the Jabusch family; and anonymous in memory of Nina Ann Zellin.
$400: Timothy Atrom.
$300: anonymous.
$200: Jim Barnes; Audrey Dale; and Lee Blurton.
$150: Martin Mikelsons.
$125: David Reaves in memory of departed loved ones.
$110: Steve Harvey in memory of judges Bob Altenhof and David Koss.
$100: Marquita Green; Carol Allee; Bob Hicks in memory of my wife, Alice; Keith and Skeets Playburg in memory of our daughter, Felicia Conley; Patti Mortimer in appreciation of essential workers; Muriel Hash-Shaw in memory of Jack Hash and Arvid Shaw; Larry and Karen Peterson in appreciation of teachers; Betty Johnson in memory of Larry and Maria Johnson; Don and Marla Imsland; and John and Pauly McClelland in appreciation of son Ian McClelland who tests incoming patients for COVID-19 at Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital.
$75: Nancy and Bill Boylan in memory of COVID patients who have died.
$57: Alex Dixon in memory of my parents Roscoe and Edith; brothers Jim, Pete, and Joe; sister Regina; and daughter Kathy Dixon.
$50: Constance Lantz, these hard times will pass and the sun will shine out all the clearer; Linda J. Ault; Lisa Sorensen in memory of Preston Worth; Marlyn Blaine in memory of Elaine Schreiner and Ed Blaine; Joy Winther; Gary and Karen Roth in memory of our dear friend Dick McIntyre; anonymous for the birth of Jesus Christ; anonymous in memory of Timothy Clarke Paul; and anonymous.