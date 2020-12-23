Neighbors in Need donations surpass $77,000

$300: anonymous.

$200: Jim Barnes; Audrey Dale; and Lee Blurton.

$150: Martin Mikelsons.

$125: David Reaves in memory of departed loved ones.

$110: Steve Harvey in memory of judges Bob Altenhof and David Koss.

$100: Marquita Green; Carol Allee; Bob Hicks in memory of my wife, Alice; Keith and Skeets Playburg in memory of our daughter, Felicia Conley; Patti Mortimer in appreciation of essential workers; Muriel Hash-Shaw in memory of Jack Hash and Arvid Shaw; Larry and Karen Peterson in appreciation of teachers; Betty Johnson in memory of Larry and Maria Johnson; Don and Marla Imsland; and John and Pauly McClelland in appreciation of son Ian McClelland who tests incoming patients for COVID-19 at Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital.

$75: Nancy and Bill Boylan in memory of COVID patients who have died.

$57: Alex Dixon in memory of my parents Roscoe and Edith; brothers Jim, Pete, and Joe; sister Regina; and daughter Kathy Dixon.