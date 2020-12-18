Neighbors in Need donations break all-time high

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy, has reached $71,069, surpassing the all-time high of $68,650, collected in 2011.
The fundraiser, which started Nov. 22, benefits St. Vincent De Paul, the Longview Salvation Army and the YMCA of Southwest Washington.
The drive runs through Dec. 28 and has raised $1.37 million since 1987.
The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.
Donations can be made online at tdn.com/nin, in The Daily News office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or by mailing a check or money order with the printed coupon to Neighbors in Need, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632.
Please note, The Daily News office cannot accept credit card payments for this fund drive. Cash or checks are accepted.
The latest donations:
$2,021: Cynthia and Stewart Dahl in expectation of hope, health and healing in 2021.
$1,200: Marlene Bredfield in memory of Ted and Joan Bredfield.
$1,000: Betsy Coburn.
$500: Dennis and Terry McLaughlin in memory of Douglas Jacobson; and anonymous in loving memory of our parents, Joyce and Ralph.
$300: June Pierce, Steve Pierce and Sabrina Meyers in loving memory of Roy Pierce.
$250: Mike and Sandy Haas in memory of Bill and Billie Stiles; and Patty Donaldson.
$226: Mary Martha Circle, Faith Family Christian Center.
$200: Hart C's Restaurant; Marvin Troseth in memory of Betty Troseth and Sheryl Keaton; and anonymous in memory of all the COVID deaths.
$110: Sharon Adams in memory of Jack, Gladys, Tim Rose, Shelby Eveland, Linda Kickabush, Germaine Verage and Kicket Jensen.
$100: Marjorie Kalal; Larry and Amanda Chambers in memory of Buff Chambers; Harley and Carol Michels for all of our loved ones; anonymous; anonymous for acts of kindness; and Ruth Morrill in memory of Barry A. Morrill.
$95: Mary Smith for our Cowlitz County neighbors.
$71: Kelso High School class of 1971 in memory of classmates lost.
$70: Kathleen Rollins in appreciation of Donna and Matthew.
$60: Ruth J. Smith in memory of my son Randy Allen Smith, and my husband, Clifford J. Smith, Jr.
$50: Dan and Sally Browne; and Diane Searing in memory of my husband, Jan. M. Searing.
$25: Paula Radspinner Cooper in memory of Bill and Charlotte Radspinner, James M. and Gloria Cooper, and James M. Cooper III; Rhonda Monares for family; and anonymous.
Also, in Wednesday's list, Doug Fiest's dedication was inadvertently omitted.
$500: Doug Fiest in memory of my good friend, Jeff Cooper
