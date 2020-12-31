Neighbors in Need donations at $87,472

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy has reached $87,472.
The fundraiser, which started Nov. 22, benefits St. Vincent De Paul, the Longview Salvation Army and the YMCA of Southwest Washington.
The drive ended Dec. 28. Last-minute donations still are arriving and being counted. Neighbors in Need has raised $1.37 million since 1987. The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.
The latest donations:
$300: anonymous.
$250: Tom and Ann Bredfield in memory of our son, Tommy Jr., and ourparents.
$200: Marvin Cole and Grace Braden; and Lyle Lovingfoss.
$50: Catherine Kendall.
$35: anonymous in memory of Anne Sanders (Sacramento, Calif).
$30: Stephanie Worth.
Also, the Dec. 23 list of donations did not make it into the print edition. They have been online since that date.
Here they are:
$1,000: Rand and Sandy LeBaron in loving memory of Floyd and Sue LeBaron, and John Karboski; and anonymous.
$500: Amy Hicks in remembrance of Ed and Mary Hadley; anonymous in memory of the Jabusch family; and anonymous in memory of Nina Ann Zellin.
$400: Timothy Atrom.
$300: anonymous.
$200: Jim Barnes; Audrey Dale; and Lee Blurton.
$150: Martin Mikelsons.
$125: David Reaves in memory of departed loved ones.
$110: Steve Harvey in memory of judges Bob Altenhof and David Koss.
$100: Marquita Green; Carol Allee; Bob Hicks in memory of my wife, Alice; Keith and Skeets Playburg in memory of our daughter, Felicia Conley; Patti Mortimer in appreciation of essential workers; Muriel Hash-Shaw in memory of Jack Hash and Arvid Shaw; Larry and Karen Peterson in appreciation of teachers; Betty Johnson in memory of Larry and Maria Johnson; Don and Marla Imsland; and John and Pauly McClelland in appreciation of son Ian McClelland who tests incoming patients for COVID-19 at Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital.
$75: Nancy and Bill Boylan in memory of COVID patients who have died.
$57: Alex Dixon in memory of my parents Roscoe and Edith; brothers Jim, Pete, and Joe; sister Regina; and daughter Kathy Dixon.
$50: Constance Lantz, these hard times will pass and the sun will shine out all the clearer; Linda J. Ault; Lisa Sorensen in memory of Preston Worth; Marlyn Blaine in memory of Elaine Schreiner and Ed Blaine; Joy Winther; Gary and Karen Roth in memory of our dear friend Dick McIntyre; anonymous for the birth of Jesus Christ; anonymous in memory of Timothy Clarke Paul; and anonymous.
$35: Karla Bean.
$30: anonymous in memory of Don and Gladys Cripe.
$25: Donald Marcotte; Mary Ciancibelli; and Irma Lopez in memory of Denise Vargo and Rob Quoidbach.
$20: Harold Chamberlain Sr. in memory of deceased family.