Neighbors in Need donations at $87,472

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy has reached $87,472.

The fundraiser, which started Nov. 22, benefits St. Vincent De Paul, the Longview Salvation Army and the YMCA of Southwest Washington.

The drive ended Dec. 28. Last-minute donations still are arriving and being counted. Neighbors in Need has raised $1.37 million since 1987. The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.

The latest donations:

$300: anonymous.

$250: Tom and Ann Bredfield in memory of our son, Tommy Jr., and ourparents.

$200: Marvin Cole and Grace Braden; and Lyle Lovingfoss.

$50: Catherine Kendall.

$35: anonymous in memory of Anne Sanders (Sacramento, Calif).

$30: Stephanie Worth.

Also, the Dec. 23 list of donations did not make it into the print edition. They have been online since that date.

Here they are: