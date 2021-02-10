National Weather Service calls for up to 7 inches of snow in Cowlitz County by Friday

Cold winter storms may have missed Cowlitz County last year, but the forecast calls for a snowy next three days, possibly even at lower elevations.
“It’s been a few years since we have had a good snow event,” said Longview Public Works Maintenance Manager Chris Collins.
Collins said last year’s snow wasn’t “enough to even mention,” but Wednesday’s forecast calls for up to 2 inches of snow throughout the area on Thursday night, and another possible 5 inches on Friday. Low temperatures in Longview-Kelso are expected to dip into the 20s Thursday and Friday.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for noon, Thursday, Feb. 11 to Friday morning for cities along the I-5 corridor, including Longview, Kelso and Castle Rock.
When this area received 8 inches in 2014, I-5 was shut down for hours between Woodland and Ridgefield. The Daily News reported more than 20 local wrecks because of that storm, including at least one fatality.
According to the Western Regional Climate Center, which works with the National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the record snowfall for Longview was 39.2 inches in January 1950.
Using the weather station located at the Southwest Washington Regional Airport in Kelso, the National Weather Service is calling for 1-2 inches of snow accumulation on Thursday night. Another 3-4 inches could accumulate after 4 p.m., Friday.
Freezing rain is expected on Saturday before 1 p.m., with less than half an inch of snow.
Meteorologist David Elson from the National Weather Service’s Portland office said the area could receive up to 2/10 of an inch of ice accumulation. He said staff have “an increased level of confidence that we’re getting snow,” and the only uncertainty is how much.
Collins, with Longview public works, said crews have been applying salt to roads since Monday, when freezing temperatures hit the area. The City of Longview has one truck to de-ice roads, and three trucks with snow plows, two of which have can lay down sand.
Salt is used to melt ice, while sand improves traction for vehicles.
Collins said crews focus on the most dangerous hilly roads first, including those in Columbia Heights and Hillside Acres. The next highest priority roads are those that receive the most accumulation, like Ocean Beach Highway and Washington Way closer to the city center.
Once there is snow on the ground, city crews work rotating shifts over the course of 24 hours, or until the roads are as cleared as possible, said Collins.
On Wednesday, Cowlitz County crews were salting roads south of the Kalama River, including higher elevation areas such as Little Kalama River Road at 1,250 feet and Green Mountain Road at 1,750 feet, said Mark Koelsch with the county’s public works department.
Each of the four county road shops have four trucks with plows and sanders to maintain around 500 miles of road, said Koelsch.
BNSF Railway staff are also prepared for the weather. This includes supplying BNSF engines with snow plows to clear tracks, terminals and rail yards, as well as ensuring that mechanics and engineers are on call for weather-related repairs.
When staff can’t transport crews to and from stations on snow-covered roads, Courtney Wallace with BNSF said staff use restored passenger cars on their own tracks to rotate crews during shift changes.
“We have an action plan in place,” said Wallace. “It’s all about having the right resources.”
For those who need protection during the snowfall, the City of Longview’s severe weather shelter is also open at First Christian Church, 2000 E. Kessler Blvd. in Longview.
When on the roads, Woodland Police Chief Jim Kelly advised residents to only drive if needed and be aware of conditions before heading out.
“We just want to make sure everyone stays safe,” said Kelly.