National Weather Service calls for up to 7 inches of snow in Cowlitz County by Friday

Using the weather station located at the Southwest Washington Regional Airport in Kelso, the National Weather Service is calling for 1-2 inches of snow accumulation on Thursday night. Another 3-4 inches could accumulate after 4 p.m., Friday.

Freezing rain is expected on Saturday before 1 p.m., with less than half an inch of snow.

Meteorologist David Elson from the National Weather Service’s Portland office said the area could receive up to 2/10 of an inch of ice accumulation. He said staff have “an increased level of confidence that we’re getting snow,” and the only uncertainty is how much.

Collins, with Longview public works, said crews have been applying salt to roads since Monday, when freezing temperatures hit the area. The City of Longview has one truck to de-ice roads, and three trucks with snow plows, two of which have can lay down sand.

Salt is used to melt ice, while sand improves traction for vehicles.

Collins said crews focus on the most dangerous hilly roads first, including those in Columbia Heights and Hillside Acres. The next highest priority roads are those that receive the most accumulation, like Ocean Beach Highway and Washington Way closer to the city center.