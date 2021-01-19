Mom turns Kelso backyard shed into kids' library

Then the donations came in — from toddler board books to young adult chapter books and everything in between. Think series like the Bernstein Bears, Dork Diaries and the historical nonfiction kids’ tales Who Was?, as well as games, puzzles, magazines and newspapers.

“A ton of people in the community and neighborhood just made it happen with monetary and book donations,” she said, “people I don’t even know.”

At the Butler Acres Neighborhood Library, kids and parents can check out up to three items at a time by writing the title and their contact information on a form in the shed. Craig will follow up if the items aren’t returned.

She said only one person has been in the library at a time, so far, and advises visitors to social distance and wear masks. Items that were touched are left in a basket for Craig to clean before replacing on the shelves.

Since September, Craig estimates that she’s had 50 patrons inside her library.

That’s 50 more than the libraries in Kelso and Longview, which have both been closed to public access since last March.

