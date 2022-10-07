Matthew Esnayra joins The Daily News as public safety reporter

Matthew Esnayra was born and raised in Long Beach, California, a beach town of about 462,000 people between Los Angeles and Disneyland.

Esnayra always had a fascination with the news since an early age. He would wake up early on Sunday, as a kid, to watch "This Week" with George Stephanopoulos and NBC’s "Meet the Press" with Tim Russert and repeat the stories to his mother over breakfast.

He attended California State University, Dominguez Hills, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science.

Later, he would post news pieces on his social media accounts, and those posts became a blog, and that blog became an independent news outlet that would gain thousands of views. He called the site The Modern Times of Long Beach, after one of his favorite silent films, “Modern Times,” an old Charlie Chaplin film about a working-class machinist dealing with the industrialization of his workplace.

For The Modern Times, Esnayra wrote articles about local government, arrests, court cases and investigations, including a pattern of allegedly spiked drinks at area bars under the same ownership.

What led him to apply for The Longview Daily News was the vast beauty of the Pacific Northwest, especially the culture of outdoor living and hiking.

"In Long Beach, the forest is miles away and through hours of traffic," Esnayra said. "Here you just got to open the front door."

Besides reading the latest Jon Krakauer book, he is typically looking up new cooking recipes, listing to the YMH podcast or staying up to date on his favorite sports teams.