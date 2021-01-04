Maskless shoppers threaten Longview store

A Longview store on Ocean Beach Highway reported to police that a female shopper refused to wear a mask in the store on Saturday, Jan. 2, then refused to leave.

The woman told employees, according to the Longview police report, that it was her religious right not to wear a mask. She also claimed she had a medical condition that prevented her from wearing a mask, according to the police call log.

The woman told employees that "she had her people coming," and a group of 12 to 15 other people showed up without masks on, as well. The group told the store employees that their rights were being violated.

The manager decided to let the people complete their shopping and leave the store, in order to keep things as calm as possible, according to the report. Multiple members of the group told the manager, "We will see you again soon."

"I believe there will be other similar incidents in the next few days," police said in the report.

