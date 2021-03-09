 Skip to main content
Maskless crowd begins 'Anyone but Jaime' campaign in Kelso
Maskless crowd begins 'Anyone but Jaime' campaign in Kelso

  • Updated
Cowlitz County Republicans crowded the county headquarters in Kelso Tuesday, proudly sitting shoulder to shoulder and wearing no masks, to begin a campaign to defeat six-term GOP congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler. 

The county GOP committee didn't waste any time getting a jump on the 2022 congressional campaign, hosting four GOP challengers at a “Community Action Night” at the Republican Party headquarters, 314 Academy St., Kelso.

The four Republicans who have announced they are running for Herrera Beutler’s seat – Joe Kent, John Wilson, Wadi Yakhour and Heidi St. John – were to speak to the group as a first step in seeking an endorsement before the 2022 primary 18 months away.

