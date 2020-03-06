Marriage Applications

Demetrius Veasna Jones and Rebecca Lindsey Nielson, both of Kelso, March 3.

Grant Tyr Hagen and Saraci Yazmin Ramirez, both of Longview, March 3.

Christopher Peter Waldo and Mireille X. Powers, both of Longview, March 3.

Darrel Evans Feris and Rhonda Kay Symonds, both or Ariel, Wash., March 3.

Taylor Anthony Davis of Vancouver and Karlie Jo Forsberg of Kalama, March 3.

Hollie Noel Hillman and Jana Marie Kero, both of Longview, March 3.

Stanley L. Spaulding and Jennifer Elisa Prim, both of Longview, March 2.

Steven Joseph Williams Jr. of Kelso and Breanne Richelle McPherson of Longview, March 2.

Harry Lee Thomas II of Kalama and Brogan Renee Remak of Kelso, Feb. 28.

David Bradley Clark of Longview and Sara Laurana Croco of Rainier, Feb. 28.

Eric Douglas McDaniel of Longview and Kacie Lee DeRosier of Kelso, Feb. 27.

Randy Dean Armstrong Jr. and Nickole Danielle Russell, both of Kalama, Feb. 27.

