Marriage Applications

Israel Allen Jessee and Brittni Jo Olsen, both of Longview, Aug. 19.

Jacob Alan Klein and Joy Emily Asmussen, both of Woodland, Aug. 19.

Luis Antonio Montoya Juarez and Audrey Louise Devan, both of Vancouver, Aug. 19.

Drew foster Webb and Jennifer Rose Clement, both of Kelso, Aug. 19.

Timothy Thomas Swanson and Rebecca Rose Woeller, both of Castle Rock, Aug. 17.

Chad Aaron Moon and Casey Danielle Hester, both of Kalama, Aug. 17.

Evan Bradley Morgan and Lisa Marie Monie, both of Kelso, Aug. 17.

Collin James Kingsbury and Brenna Catherine King, both of Kelso, Aug. 16.

Randal Lason Lindberg, of Castle Rock, and Bria Rose Raisanen, of Silver Lake, Aug. 16.

Richard Clark Kell and Corrinne Marie Speck, both of Longview, Aug. 16.

Scott Edward Gene French of Kelso, and Edyta Ciesielska of Poznan, Poland, Aug. 16.

Branden William Pitts and McKenzie Maddison Shane, both of Longview, Aug. 16.

Dustin Michael Ward and Wendy Lee Robinson, both of Longview, Aug. 16.