Marriage Applications

Israel Allen Jessee and Brittni Jo Olsen, both of Longview, Aug. 19.
Jacob Alan Klein and Joy Emily Asmussen, both of Woodland, Aug. 19.
Luis Antonio Montoya Juarez and Audrey Louise Devan, both of Vancouver, Aug. 19.
Drew foster Webb and Jennifer Rose Clement, both of Kelso, Aug. 19.
Timothy Thomas Swanson and Rebecca Rose Woeller, both of Castle Rock, Aug. 17.
Chad Aaron Moon and Casey Danielle Hester, both of Kalama, Aug. 17.
Evan Bradley Morgan and Lisa Marie Monie, both of Kelso, Aug. 17.
Collin James Kingsbury and Brenna Catherine King, both of Kelso, Aug. 16.
Randal Lason Lindberg, of Castle Rock, and Bria Rose Raisanen, of Silver Lake, Aug. 16.
Richard Clark Kell and Corrinne Marie Speck, both of Longview, Aug. 16.
Scott Edward Gene French of Kelso, and Edyta Ciesielska of Poznan, Poland, Aug. 16.
Branden William Pitts and McKenzie Maddison Shane, both of Longview, Aug. 16.
Dustin Michael Ward and Wendy Lee Robinson, both of Longview, Aug. 16.
Lance Richard Rafn II and Leigha Racheal Warner, both of Kelso, Aug. 13.
Joseph Michael Forgione and Jodi Rae Reed, both of Vancouver, Aug. 13.
Lance Michael Welch and Lori Michelle Welch, both of Rainier, Aug. 13.
Derek Alexander Herren and Keana Marie Stout, both of Longview, Aug. 13.
Jarod Christopher Mitchell and Baylee Lorrea Kittelson, both of Longview, Aug. 13.
Carlos Lopez Bautista and Irma Garcia Reynoso, both of Aberdeen, Wash., Aug. 12.
Juan Manuel Magana Rodriguez, of Longview, and Cindy Garcia Castro, of Vancouver, Aug. 12.
Jaidah Jean Dickinson and Lauren Michelle Davis, both of Longview, Aug. 12.
Jessie Allen Fetherolf, of Kelso, and Brittany Nichole Hopkins, of Longview, Aug. 12.
Isaac Robinson and Flora June Smith, both of Longview, Aug. 11.
Andrew Keith Hammack and Denae Janette Smith, both of Kelso, Aug. 11.
Joseph Ray Dominguez and Emily Taylor Feil, both of Longview, Aug. 11.
Mason Knight, of Woodland, and Mary Richardson, of Vancouver, Aug 10.
Ryan Scott Walker and Sydney Deal, both of Portland, Aug. 8.
Gage Tanner Brow, of Battle Ground, and McKayla Michelle LaNisse LaValla, of Vancouver, Aug. 7.