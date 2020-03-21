Marriage Applications

Isaac Jordan Peart, New Hill, N.C., and Cierra Trinity Rader, Kelso, March 16.
Zuriel Flores of Cstle Rock and Maria Guadalupe Jara Galvan of Woodland, March 16.
Jarred Rodriguez and Sheyanne Bevard, both of Kelso, March 16.
Joseph Hamlik and Marissa Hemberry, both of Longview, March 16.
Dustin Witsch of Joint-Base Lewis-McChord, Tacoma, and Alycia Davenport of Woodland, March 16.
Daniel John Franklin Jones and Stephanie Ruth Lakey, both of Kelso, March 13.
Christopher Scott Henderling and April Lynn Schaeffer, both of Longview, March 13.
Luis Antonio Montoya Juarez and Audrey Devan, both of Vancouver, March 13.
Charles Grant Bruner and Janette Pauline Moore, both of Castle Rock, March 13.
Quinten Lee Pfingsten and Paige Renee Popplewell, both of Vancouver, March 13.