Marriage Applications
0 comments

Marriage Applications

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Isaac Jordan Peart, New Hill, N.C., and Cierra Trinity Rader, Kelso, March 16.

Zuriel Flores of Cstle Rock and Maria Guadalupe Jara Galvan of Woodland, March 16.

Jarred Rodriguez and Sheyanne Bevard, both of Kelso, March 16.

Joseph Hamlik and Marissa Hemberry, both of Longview, March 16.

Dustin Witsch of Joint-Base Lewis-McChord, Tacoma, and Alycia Davenport of Woodland, March 16.

Daniel John Franklin Jones and Stephanie Ruth Lakey, both of Kelso, March 13.

Christopher Scott Henderling and April Lynn Schaeffer, both of Longview, March 13.

Luis Antonio Montoya Juarez and Audrey Devan, both of Vancouver, March 13.

Charles Grant Bruner and Janette Pauline Moore, both of Castle Rock, March 13.

Quinten Lee Pfingsten and Paige Renee Popplewell, both of Vancouver, March 13.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kelly Zainfeld: “Awareness isn’t enough”
Local

Kelly Zainfeld: “Awareness isn’t enough”

"These people, these aren’t just firemen. These are husbands, spouses, sons, brothers, sisters. I think that gets lost because being a fireman is so honorable. But they’re people, and when they see bad things over and over again, we expect them to be this tough hero, but they have the same heart and same mind as every other person."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News