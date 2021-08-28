Marriage Applications

Jesse Lee Angelo Kintz and Jessica Ann Watt, both of Longview, Aug. 24.

Brian Alejo and Bonnie Elizabeth Crouse, both of Woodland, Aug. 24.

George Edwin Pence and Rae Ann Wood, both of Longview, Aug. 24.

Steven Arthur Spaude and Juliana Lou Smith, both of Longview, Aug. 23.

Dallas Benjamin Blair and Ferron Elizabeth Hardee, both of Longview, Aug. 23.

Craig Wesley Wells and Chantel Rae Hammer, both of Woodland, Aug. 23.

Walter Thomas Scott and Ruthann Faye Gronke, both of Longview, Aug. 23.

Robert Ryan Martin and Kenna Nichole Reed, both of Kelso, Aug. 23.

Robin Shiloh Rigsby and Shailie Railynn Brady, both of Longview, Aug. 20.

Evan Lee Gleaves and Hailee Michele Crawford, both of Longview, Aug. 20.

Jason Paul Ainslie and Jessica Lynn Ford, both of Longview, Aug. 20.

Daryn Adam Moms and Blaire Kendall Bowman, both of Longview, Aug. 20.

Travis Edward Rolf and Tegan Jude Christianson, both of Vancouver, Aug. 18.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0