Marriage Applications

Miles Scott Amburgey II and Brenna Jane Coy, both of Longview, March 10.

Jesse Michael Irwin of Vancouver and Heather Leanne Young of Longview, March 10.

Connor Evan Hendrickson of Longview and Sarabeth Joy Franklin of Selah, Wash., March 10.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Mark Anthony Bruno Jr. and Molly Noelle Trinchero, both of Kelso, March 9.

Joseph Burton Richards and Lynette Delana Grove, both of Woodland, March 7.

Jonathan James Pihl and Anna Maria Lania Thompson, both of Longview, March 6.

Geoffrey Robert Manor and Melissa Sue Eldridge, both of Woodland, March 5.

Atapo Nimeisa and Apoleen Werner, both of Longview, March 5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0