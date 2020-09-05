Marriage Applications: Sept. 5

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James Edward Hargrove Jr. and Joanne Hanson, both of Kelso, Sept. 2.

Anthony Prescott McDonald and Brianna Francisca Garcia, both of Vader, Sept. 2.

Davlan Jakob Fotenos of Newberg, Ore., and Lauren Elise Evers of Beaverton, Ore., Sept. 1.

Justin Earl Rentena and Ashley Eileen Gatlin, both of Longview, Sept. 1.

James Wayne Ketzler and Catherine Erin Clarke, both of Longview, Aug. 31.

David R. Schubert and Lynette Marie Martinez, both of Woodland, Aug. 31.

William Wallace Wade of Kelso and Maria Stefany Hipolita Pudas of McMinnville, Ore., Aug. 31.

Michael Joseph McFarland and Shonda Louise Fauland, both of Longview, Aug. 31.

Romeo Garcia Renoso and Juana Lopez Velasquez, both of Longview, Aug. 31.

Adam Scattergood and Rose Burchim, both of Kalama, Aug. 29.

Jacob Craven and Amber Hendershot, both of Longview, Aug. 29.

Jacob Daniel Conklin and Britnee Rene Allison, both of Kelso, Aug. 27.

Dillon Lee Anderson and Celeste Marie Thomas, both of Toutle, Aug. 27.