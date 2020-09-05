Marriage Applications: Sept. 5

James Edward Hargrove Jr. and Joanne Hanson, both of Kelso, Sept. 2.
Anthony Prescott McDonald and Brianna Francisca Garcia, both of Vader, Sept. 2.
Davlan Jakob Fotenos of Newberg, Ore., and Lauren Elise Evers of Beaverton, Ore., Sept. 1.
Justin Earl Rentena and Ashley Eileen Gatlin, both of Longview, Sept. 1.
James Wayne Ketzler and Catherine Erin Clarke, both of Longview, Aug. 31.
David R. Schubert and Lynette Marie Martinez, both of Woodland, Aug. 31.
William Wallace Wade of Kelso and Maria Stefany Hipolita Pudas of McMinnville, Ore., Aug. 31.
Michael Joseph McFarland and Shonda Louise Fauland, both of Longview, Aug. 31.
Romeo Garcia Renoso and Juana Lopez Velasquez, both of Longview, Aug. 31.
Adam Scattergood and Rose Burchim, both of Kalama, Aug. 29.
Jacob Craven and Amber Hendershot, both of Longview, Aug. 29.
Jacob Daniel Conklin and Britnee Rene Allison, both of Kelso, Aug. 27.
Dillon Lee Anderson and Celeste Marie Thomas, both of Toutle, Aug. 27.
Mark Blacklock and Tessa Hensley, both of Castle Rock, Aug. 27.
Ian Gabriel Koelsch and Alyssa Christine (Stephens) Carroll, both of Longview, Aug. 26.
Matthew Clayton Loftus and Danielle Marie Kilburger, both of Longview, Aug. 25.
Timothy Scott Misner Sr. and Tracy Rebecca Madison, both of Longview, Aug. 25.
Nikita Vladimirovich Kiyan and Hayley Kristine Abel, both of Kelso, Aug. 24.
Gerald Dwayne Murphy and April Dawn Ross, both of Longview, Aug. 24.
Levi Stevenson of Longview and Deena Ochoa of Vancouver, Aug. 24.
Nicholas Andrew Nys and Brianna Scott Phillips, both of Clatskanie, Aug. 22.
Hector Bernabe Pablo and Silvia Garcia Reynoso, both of Centralia, Aug. 22.
Isaias Garcia Reynoso and Cristina M. Castaneda, both of Centralia, Aug. 22.
Shane Michael Oliver of Salem, Ore., and Vashina Donnell of Port Angeles, Wash., Aug. 21.
Steven James Graeber and Sarah Chanel Palmer, both of Kelso, Aug. 20.
Ross Edward Zeiger of Longview and Kyungseo Par, Songpa-gu, Seoul, South Korea.
Nathan Scot Hanson of Kelso and Ma Guadalupe Gonzalez of Longview, Aug. 18.
Esvand ) Olavi Argueta-Rebanales and Jennie Rose Sides, both of Kelso, Aug. 15.
Levi Thomas Godinho and Madalyn Ray Seidl, both of Castle Rock, Aug. 14.
Antonio Danek and Kristen Nicole Cygrymus, both of Portland, Aug. 7.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!