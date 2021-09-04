Marriage Applications: Sept. 4

Clinton Lee Doran and Bandi Dawn Robb, both of Castle Rock, Sept 2.

Ray Anthony Merrill and Samantha Hillary Morgenstern, both of Longview, Sept. 2.

Derrick Timothy Salberg and Kiela Shyanne More, both of Kelso, Sept. 2.

Parker Gabriel Reyes and Stormi Ann Field, both of Woodland, Sept. 2.

Reed Miles Bennett and Shannon Elizabeth Thompson, both of Woodland, Sept. 2.

Taulant Bardhi, of Las Vegas, and Jessica Martinez Hernandez, of Woodland, Sept. 1.

James Leroy Duffin II and Heidie Lynn Bennett, both of Kelso, Sept. 1.

Darren James Fitzgerald and Heather Marie Pittard Boaglio, both of Kalama, Aug. 31.

Alexander Neal Alden and Stacey Amelia Smuin, both of Castle Rock, Aug. 31.

Nicholas Ryan Clark and Elena Louise Boleyn-Ross, both of Kelso, Aug. 31.

Jonathan Eric Duarte and Madeline Taylor Castro, both of Castle Rock, Aug. 30.

Brandon Dale Lucas and Mikenzie Elizabeth Dixon, both of Kalama, Aug. 30.

Kyle Richard Tingley and Sabrina Marie Griffin, both of Longview, Aug. 30.